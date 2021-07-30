5 Pieces of Cactus Decor for Every Room

Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you embrace the cactus aesthetic, either to add more color to your DIY decorating plans or to have a little fun with your love of western imagery, there's no shortage of home decor accents available for online shoppers.

Here's five essentials, from planters for your tiny, indoor cactus garden to products that'd suit just about any room in your home or apartment.

Everything You Need for a Cactus-Themed Room

This multi-use lamp can turn any place or event, from kids' bedrooms to birthday parties, into the set of a Kacey Musgraves video. Which is to say that it works as nursery decor while fulfilling cactus party decoration needs.

Some of us can't have enough throw pillows around our abode. If you can relate and also dig cactus prints, consider this colorful addition. Embellishments and beads add texture and detail to the pillow, yet it's still comfy enough if you don't mind your pets using it for nap time.

Cactus wall art could tie together your green or western-themed room decor, be it as a centerpiece in small spaces or in a massive living room. If you're on the lookout for wall decor, consider this canvas art print of gorgeous, colorful cactus flowers.

If your indoor greenery plans include small cactus plants, consider these four planters (sold separately). There's a hedgehog, a fox, a bunny, and what's either a tiny dog with majestic back/butt floof or a gray and white kitty (choose your own succulent animal pal adventure!). But seriously, these are among the four cutest pieces of cactus decor you'll find online. Plus they'll look great next to your collection of faux plants inside planters shaped like llamas, sloths, and Baby Yoda.

Artificial succulent plants capture the classic aesthetic of desert cacti without the upkeep that comes with incorporating real garden decor into your home decorating plans. Plus, this potted cacti alternative comes in gorgeous rose gold containers, emblazoned with the sorts of positive messages that can pull you through a tedious Friday at work or a last-minute study session.

