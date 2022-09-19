'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Inspired Series Is Coming To Amazon

Robert Redford and Paul Newman made the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid a classic as they brought to life two of the most legendary outlaws of the Wild West. A new series inspired by the beloved film will be making its way to Amazon starring two of Hollywood's hottest rising stars -- Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell.

Who is behind the series?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon beat out other streaming platforms Disney+ and Peacock for the rights to the series, which will be executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO. The Russo brothers are best known for their work on various Marvel films, which have made them some of the highest-grossing directors of all time. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (writers behind the Marvel film The Eternals) will write the new series.

What is the series about?

No details have been shared other than the fact that it's inspired by the classic film and general story of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. THR reports that this is envisioned as a large franchise similar to Yellowstone with various spinoffs. Sources also shared that the series will take place in an "alternate America" similar to what we've seen in shows like Amazon's Man in the High Castle. That series followed an alternate reality of what the world could have looked like if Germany won WWII. It will be interesting to see how a concept like that translates into the world of the Old West.

The Cast

Regé-Jean Page is best known for his breakout role on the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Bridgerton which has since led to the Dungeons & Dragons film currently in production. Page, who previously worked with the Russo brothers on their Netflix film The Gray Man, will be taking on the role of Butch Cassidy, previously played by the legendary Paul Newman.

Advertisement

Glen Powell is recognizable for recently starring in the widely acclaimed Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. He also appeared in the Netflix rom-com Set It Up, Hidden Figures and Everybody Wants Some! He will be following in Robert Redford's footsteps as the Sundance Kid.

Related Videos