Robert Redford: Meet The Hollywood Legend's Four Children

Actor Robert Redford is one of the most legendary names in the entertainment industry. Not only has he starred in countless iconic films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting, but he helped found the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. He's won multiple awards including Oscars, Golden Globes, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The man is an American icon who after rising to fame as an actor in the 60s, has even become an incredibly renowned film director.

Though Redford has been happily married to current wife Sibylle Szaggars since 2009, he was married to historian Lola Van Wagenen for nearly 30 years. Here's a closer look at the four children he welcomed with Lola during their marriage.

Scott Anthony Redford

The year after Redford and his first wife were married in 1958, the couple welcomed their eldest child, Scott. Sadly just two months after his birth he passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Shauna Jean Redford

Eldest daughter Shauna was born in 1960. Though she didn't follow in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, she became a very successful painter. She's been married to journalist Eric Schlosser since 1985 and they have two children together -- Mica and Conor.

David James Redford

James Redford, or "Jamie" as he was best known, was born in 1962. He became a documentary filmmaker and activist. He founded The Redford Center in 2005 with his father who's goal is to use "impact-driven film and media to galvanize the movement toward environmental justice, protection and repair" according to their website. According to CNN, Jamie was passionate about his work.

"I just love meeting people and hearing their stories," he said. "Being in the documentary filmmaking world ensures your life is one long continuing education course. You're constantly learning more -- not only about topics but also about human nature. And then to be able to apply a love of sound and vision into how you shape that content -- that's the icing on the cake."

Sadly Jamie passed away in 2020. He was survived by his wife Kyle and their two children Lena and Dylan. Robert Redford's publicist Cindi Berger provided a statement to CNN at the time.

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

Amy Hart Redford

Amy Redford was born in 1970, the youngest child of Redford and his first wife. She was the only child to actually follow in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in front of the camera. Amy studied dramatic arts at San Francisco State University and went on to appear in numerous films and TV shows -- HBO's The Sopranos and Sex and the City, Maid in Manhattan, Sunshine Cleaning, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, When I Find the Ocean, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Cry Funny Happy, The Last Confederate: The Story of Robert Adams, Mergers & Acquisitions, and more.

Like her father, she's also stepped behind the scenes as a film director. Amy directed and produced the 2008 film The Guitar which starred Saffron Burrows. She also produced Professor Marston & the Wonder Women as well as the documentary Aperture which features interviews with celebrities like Rosario Dawson and Drea de Matteo.