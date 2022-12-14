Bryce Leatherwood and Blake Shelton Perform 'Hillbilly Bone' on 'The Voice' Finale

The Voice season 22 finale took place on NBC Tuesday night (Dec. 13), and certified country boys Bryce Leatherwood and Blake Shelton got together to perform a rollicking version of Shelton's 2011 duet with Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone."

Shelton started the tune, which encourages everyone to find a bit of "hillbilly" within themselves, singing the first verse. Leatherwood then joined in for the chorus and then took the second verse, singing the low bass notes that usually belong to Adkins. The Voice contestant took them into the chorus, and the two singers finished the tune together while fireworks were released onstage and dancers made it feel like a country party. The camera even caught Shelton's fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend dancing along.

Season 22 of The Voice concluded Tuesday night with a star-studded finale full of performances. Country stars Kane Brown and Breland were on hand for the final episode -- Breland performing "For What It's Worth" and Brown singing "Different Man" with Shelton. Kelly Clarkson also brought some Christmas to the show with "Santa, Can You Hear Me." As for contestants, Brayden Lape also performed with his coach, Shelton, on Alan Jackson's "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow."

The competition was tough on this season of The Voice, and on Tuesday night's episode five contestants were hoping to earn enough votes to take home the win. The final five consisted of Leatherwood, Lape, Bodie, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona. Team Blake ended up taking home the win for the ninth time when Bryce Leatherwood was announced as the winner. Shelton shared a photo with his winning contestant after the show, expressing his happiness for him.

"YOUR SEASON 22 @nbcthevoice WINNER EVERYBODY!!!! BRYCE LEATHERWOOD!!!!" he wrote. "I'm such a proud coach.. @bryceleatherwood, you are so damn deserving of this. Thank you America and GET READY WORLD!!!"

