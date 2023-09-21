Britney Spears' 2002 Cult Favorite 'Crossroads' Is Heading Back to Theaters in October

Dust off your tube tops and friendship bracelets: Crossroads will have another day in the sun. The 2002 film produced by and starring Britney Spears at the height of her pop stardom will be rereleased in theaters around the world on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. Timed to the Oct. 24 release of Spears' tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, the Crossroads two-day global event goes up against Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour, which opens on Oct. 13.

A teen dramedy co-starring Zoe Saldaña (Special Ops: Lioness) and Anson Mount (Captain Pike of the Star Trek franchise), Crossroads was panned at the time of its release. But the film has achieved cult status over the years thanks to its nostalgic early-aughts setting, compelling depiction of female friendship and Spears' critically-loved lead performance.

Crossroads was written by legendary TV scribe Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) from a concept dreamed up by Spears. The film follows three childhood best friends, played by Spears, Saldaña and Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), who have since drifted apart. Spears' Lucy is the high school valedictorian, Saldaña's Kit is the stereotypical popular girl and Manning's Mimi faces teen pregnancy. After digging up the wish box they buried as children, the trio embarks on a cross-country road trip of self-discovery. Dan Aykroyd and Kim Cattrall also star.

Directed by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison), Crossroads marked Spears' first-ever feature film role. She would later guest-star in episodes of Will & Grace and How I Met Your Mother. Her third studio album, Britney (2001), served as the soundtrack for the film, with "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" the de facto Crossroads anthem.

"I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters," director Tamra Davis said in a statement.

The rerelease is part of a marketing push for Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, in which the music icon will discuss her 13-year conservatorship. While Spears' estranged husband, actor Sam Asghari (who had a small role in Special Ops: Lioness), filed for divorce in August 2023, fans shouldn't expect Spears to discuss the split in the book, which was completed prior to Asghari's filing.

Every screening of the Crossroads rerelease will include two sing-alongs of songs from the album Britney. Says Jennifer Bergstrom, Senior VP at the publisher that houses Spears' memoir: "This special global theatrical rerelease of Crossroads is a gift to Britney's fans and a reminder of her enormous impact on pop culture worldwide."