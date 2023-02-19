Breland Performs Moving Rendition of National Anthem at Daytona 500

Breland held a very important role at Sunday's (Feb. 19) Daytona 500 race: singing the National Anthem before the "Great American Race." The seasoned star, who has introduced his unique brand of country music within the past few years, took his place near the track at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., to perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner."



Breland sang the National Anthem a cappella, and he showcased his smooth and crisp vocals for the entirety of the performance. As he sang, thousands of fans in attendance and NASCAR drivers looked on in reverence. Breland's performance only got stronger as the performance went on, and he showcased his higher register towards the end of the tune. The rendition mostly followed the traditional melody of the song, but Breland added a few of his own runs as he sang out the final verses of the song, which only aided in the strength of the performance.



Breland's final note was met with loud applause from the crowd and a flyover from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.



Watch below:







Breland announced his upcoming performance on Feb. 14 on Twitter, referencing Chris Stapleton's knockout rendition at Super Bowl LVII.



"Nobody wants to have to follow @ChrisStapletonbut alas, I'll be singing the National Anthem at the #Daytona500 this weekend," he wrote, with a car emoji and prayer hands.



The New Jersey-born singer is no stranger to singing the National Anthem at nationally televised events. He recently sang the National Anthem at the NFL Divisional game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants on January 21. As a fan of the Eagles, Breland said the opportunity to perform at the game brought his "childhood dreams to life." The singer also performed the halftime show at the game.



Breland has kicked off 2023 with a brand new collaboration with Alana Springsteen called "For What It's Worth." He is touring continuously through the spring, and he is planning his second annual Breland and Friends concert at the Ryman Auditorium on April 4. The show is set to include performances from Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Avery Anna, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, X Ambassadors and more.