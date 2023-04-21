Spencer Dutton is headed to the big screen. Brandon Sklenar, one of the biggest breakout stars from Yellowstone prequel 1923, has officially joined Blake Lively in the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us.

Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a woman determined to have the life she wants despite her complicated past. When she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid while starting her new life in Boston, it seems like she's finally found the one. Questions start to arise surrounding their relationship, but when her high school love Atlas Corrigan comes back into the picture, things start to get complicated. Sklenar is set to portray the role of Atlas, with Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) directing and playing the role of Ryle.

Sklenar is best known for taking on the mysterious role of Spencer Dutton in 1923. Spencer has lived overseas as a hunter after serving in World War I and eventually decides to return home to Yellowstone Ranch when various threats put his family and their empire at risk. He also played Burt Reynolds in the Paramount+ series The Offer and appeared in Westworld season 4.

Lively recently landed ACM and CMA Award nominations for her directorial debut, Taylor Swift's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me." She is set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel Seconds.

Colleen Hoover is currently the best-selling novelist in the United States after going viral on TikTok as a "BookTok" sensation. It Ends With Us was the top-selling book of 2022 and has spent over 90 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List. With over 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Hoover has a passionate fanbase who has eagerly been waiting for this adaptation to hit the screen.

