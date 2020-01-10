This Covered Wagon Bed and Breakfast Will Take You Back to the Pioneer Days

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch in Cat Spring, Texas is such a unique getaway spot, you'll feel like you've stepped back in time to the pioneer days. This oasis in the middle of nowhere will have you immediately relaxed right after check-in.

The bed & breakfast is located on the 500-acre Lehmann Legacy Ranch an hour outside of Houston. While there are various lodging accommodations available to guests, the Conestoga Covered Wagon is the newest option and it is seriously cool. Don't worry, there is air conditioning as well as Wi-Fi.

Perfect for two guests, a king-size bed and a small dining table with two chairs take up most of the space inside the actual wagon as well as a private bathroom with a shower. Outside, you get a private fire pit and bistro table to enjoy the Texas stars at night.

When you aren't enjoying your serene private quarters, there are tons of activities to keep you busy. Horseback riding around the 500 acres, golf carts, biking, enjoying the picnic area in the gazebo at Enchanted Lake, catch & release fishing, hiking and scrapbooking are all available to fill your days at the Blisswood B&B. There are also plenty of local animals that live on the property to enjoy including horses, cattle, miniature donkeys, peacocks, American Bison, antelope and deer.

Carol's at Cat Spring Restaurant is an award-winning restaurant just outside of the Blisswood Ranch area if you don't feel like making your own food. If staying in a covered wagon isn't for you, they also have the Enchanted Cabin, the Dog Trot House, the Log Cabin, the Bluebonnet Bungalow and more. The Grand Safari Tent is also set amongst the beautiful live oak trees with beautiful views of the exotic animals from the private deck.

Consider this beautiful ranch for your next weekend trip or romantic getaway.