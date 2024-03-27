Blake Shelton’s Saturday Night Plans Are Very Relatable

While Blake Shelton keeps himself busy with touring, making music, and other engagements, the singer also likes to unwind when he gets the chance to. In fact, Shelton's vision of the perfect Saturday night couldn't be farther from the partying scene.

In an interview with CMT, Shelton opened up about what he likes to do when he gets a weekend off. He said, "It's changed over the years. I like to lay on the couch and watch TV." Shelton then used the opportunity to shamelessly plug the organization. "CMT. I like to lay on the couch and watch CMT. What else would I do?"

For those busy through the week like myself, Shelton's Saturday night plans are instantly relatable. Who doesn't need some rest and to just relax on the couch from time to time?

Blake Shelton Talks Leaving 'The Voice'

Getting more free time was one of the reasons that Shelton stepped away from The Voice. Shelton wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and go somewhere that's more relaxed. Getting married and becoming a stepdad also changed his perspective on a lot of things.

We get away from everything [in L.A.], and we're just us. It truly does feel different," he told People. "That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."

Shelton praised Gwen Stefani, saying that she's best friend and partner. "The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of," Shelton said. "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

Part of stepping away from the show gave Shelton more time to focus on his personal life. He wanted to focus on the things that really matter.

"I've had people say, 'Man, come on. You're not quitting The Voice [to do] nothing!' But I really am. Please, I'm accepting ideas," he jokes. "I have Barmageddon — we can do a whole season in a couple weeks, and it's a blast for me — and my Lands' End clothing line. It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in."

He also wanted to focus more time on his family as well.

I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"