Blake Shelton Meets Super Fan at Concert That Has Singer's Name Tattooed on His Arm

Blake Shelton is filling his time post-The Voice by performing for fans. Going on tour leads to some memorable interactions like this one for instance. One Shelton super fan showed his dedication by getting Shelton's signature tattooed on his forearm.

Taking to Instagram, Shelton shared the interaction between the two. In a moody black-and-white shot, Shelton bends down to greet the fan at the front of the stage. The two fist bump in a wholesome exchange. Shelton captioned the post as "We brought the honky tonk to Portland and y'all showed up!! Only 2 weeks left of the #BackToTheHonkyTonk tour presented by Kubota!!!"

In response to the post, one Instagram user who claimed to be the fan's partner responded. They wrote, "Amazing show! My husband got his autograph on his arm and got it tattooed on. That's him in the photo with Blake."

Some jealous fans also offered their own appraisal. They wrote, "I was there for the show and saw that as well! Your husband is one lucky guy! So cool to see!"

Another wrote, "How lovely that's awesome. I would love to see him in person a concert will do lol. Hmm."

Blake Shelton Talks His Own Tattoo

It takes true dedication to get someone's name tattooed across your forearm. Now, the fan has a special moment to go along with their tattoo. They probably have far less regret than Shelton does about his own tattoo. In an interview with Hollywood, Shelton revealed he wasn't a fan of the tattoo on his forearm.

Shelton revealed to the outlet that it was a botched tattoo. The artwork was supposed to be clearly defined deer tracks. However, it ended up being anything but. Shelton blamed alcohol as the reason why. He revealed that he drew the design for the tattoo after drinking a few. It led to less-than-desirable results.

"It's supposed to have been deer tracks, but there's a chance that when I had that on there, I had been drinking somewhere in the vicinity of that time and I had to draw the guy what I thought a deer track looked like, so he actually just gave me the tattoo that I drew for him, but it sucks," he said.

So sometimes you win and sometimes you lose when it comes to tattoos. Though unconventional, this fan definitely won the evening with this encounter.