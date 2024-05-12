Blake Shelton Wants To Be A "Movie Star" And Has Already Lined Up First Role

We've seen Blake Shelton the artist. Now we might be in store for Blake Shelton the movie star.

On May 10th, the country music legend was celebrated for his philanthropy at the Keep Memory Alive's 27th Annual Power of Love Gala. The event held an auction with various items up for grabs, one Shelton had his eye on in particular. He then donated $40,000 for a walk-on role in an upcoming movie alongside Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

When he took the stage later on in the evening, he poked fun at himself. "I don't know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I'm ever gonna perform country music," he quipped, "I'm a movie star now. I'm not f——— around."

The country crooner won't be too foreign to the film industry. Shelton has previously lent his charismatic persona to The Voice as one of the judges. It wouldn't be entirely unexpected if he fit in comfortably on the set of a Mark Wahlberg comedy.

Heartwarming Night for Blake Shelton Family

After all was said and done with the auction, Blake Shelton took the stage to perform. He swept the crowd away in a crowd pleasing cover of "Sweet Caroline," in addition to hits like "Sangria" and "Ole Red." He also performed with his wife Gwen Stefani for their heartwarming duet "Nobody But You."

Stefani was there to introduce him earlier in the evening, in addition to being his date for the evening. She addressed the crowd with lots of love for her man, "His heart is as big as his voice. His talent is obvious and he lights up the room and brings a smile to everyone he meets that makes us all love him so much. So whether he's supporting an important cause and organizations across the country, he's an incredible person."

Shelton was quick to give her love in return, calling her the secret weapon in the family. He was also eager to celebrate the family by detailing their plans for Mother's Day. He instilled the importance of the day to his boys so they took a lot of the planning from him. "You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible," he explained, "They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her."