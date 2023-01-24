Blake Shelton will begin his final season as a coach on The Voice when season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, and although he has yet to begin his last season, he's already looking ahead to mementos he could take with him from the set. In a recent interview with People, Shelton said there's one very important piece of the set that he'd like to keep.

"I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though," Shelton said, referencing the famous red chairs the coaches turn around in when they choose a contestant in the blind auditions. "I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears -- I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

Shelton understands if NBC may not be amenable to the idea, though, adding, "I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.'"

The "No Body" singer doesn't even care if the chair doesn't match the decor of his home with wife Gwen Stefani. He still wants to take it home.

"Well that doesn't matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot," he says.

Shelton has been keeping plenty busy as he prepares to start his last season on The Voice. He launched a new show with The Voice co-star Carson Daly on USA called Barmageddon. He will take off on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean on Feb. 16. He also recently broke ground on a brand new Ole Red bar in Las Vegas. The singer has already opened establishments in Tishomingo, Okla., Nashville, Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Orlando.

