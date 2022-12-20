Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found themselves in the spotlight -- and the tabloids -- many times over the years, but it seems the couple take it all in good fun. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stefani revealed that they've put those tabloid covers to good use by including them in their decor at their home in Oklahoma.

"You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, (in) one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," she shared with the publication. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh, my God.' It's pretty funny."

Unfortunately, Stefani says, Shelton's "Sexiest Man Alive" cover from People in 2017 didn't make the cut, but it sounds like plenty of the other stories featuring the couple have been pasted to their bathroom walls for all to see.

Shelton and Stefani were married in July 2021 after first meeting as coaches on The Voice. The two recently finished season 22 of the singing competition, which will be their final season as coaches together. Shelton announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the show after season 23. According to Stefani's Instagram account, the couple and their family took a trip to Disneyland soon after The Voice finale. She posted a video from their day in the park, including a brief clip of herself and Shelton on a ride.

Advertisement

"Had the most magical time at @disneyland," Stefani wrote alongside the post. "All the pretty lights + decor felt like i was walking thru a winter wonderland!!"

Shelton will team up with former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson for the final season of the show, along with new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. The new season will premiere on NBC on March 6. Shelton will also be getting back on the road in the new year, kicking off his Back to the Honky Tonk tour Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Related Videos