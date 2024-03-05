"It's gonna be one of the most epic nights of my life."

Blake Shelton is bringing the concept of Nashville's annual All for the Hall concert to his home state of Oklahoma. Dubbed "Oklahoma is All for the Hall," the show is not only a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame, but a gathering of Oklahoma artists for a night full of music.

Shelton shared a message to social media this week to drum up excitement for the show and clear up questions about the event. In the video, Shelton addresses misconceptions that the concert is an award ceremony.

"It's basically the last night of my tour, and we decided to turn it into this huge, fun jam night," Shelton says. "It's not some weird award ceremony thing or something. I think people have been a little bit confused about it. Even my own friends and family have been. Basically, it's going to be my concert plus a whole bunch of other people jumping onstage and doing their songs too."

In addition to Shelton, the show will feature performances from Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and The Swon Brothers. Shelton shared his excitement for the night, saying it will be one of the most monumental shows of his career.

"It's gonna be one of the most epic nights of my life, these artists that are gonna be coming and jumping onstage and performing," he says. "We're working hard to put this thing together. It is a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which we're excited about, but for you guys coming to the show, it's just going to be one incredible, epic concert. It's just going to be one great Oklahoma artist after another, so you don't want to miss this thing."

The show, hosted by TuneIn's Storme Warren, takes place on Saturday, March 30, at Tulsa's BOK Center. Tickets are available now.