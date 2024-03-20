Blake Shelton Hilariously Reveals Why He'll Never Asks Concert Crowds to Wave Their Arms

Blake Shelton may no longer be on The Voice, but that doesn't mean he's left his sense of humor behind. Instead, Shelton took his usual brand of comedy on the road. Recently, the country singer went into the specifics of why he will never encourage arm waving at his concerts.

For one, Shelton thinks it's a stupid gesture. He pointed out that almost no one likes waving their arms around and shouldn't feel pressured to do so. He said, "Nobody wants to do that s—t, man. Nobody in here wants to stand here tonight and go...like we are having a countdown or something. Waving for the Uber, 'I'm right here.' Slappin' the dude next to you."

Likewise, he's worried about his fans' safety as well. "Perverts are the only people that like that part of the show...because that's a boob grab right there," he said before pretending to bump into an invisible concertgoer. "Just doing what Blake said."

Instead, Shelton wants a more natural feel to his concerts. He said, "Don't do that. Anyway...I just feel like if you all want to sing along with me, we can do that anyway. Just do it naturally. That's what it's for. And if y'all happen to want to sing along with me, I can teach you some words..."

Blake Shelton's Comments Draw Laughter From Fans

Shelton's comments drew plenty of reactions online. One fan said, "Blake Shelton is awesome. The voice is not what it used to be without him." Unfortunately, according to John Legend, it doesn't look like Shelton is returning to The Voice anytime soon.

Another commented, "Okay... I think Blake Shelton needs to have a comedy show too." Still, another commented, "He might have had a drink or two and that's alright by me."

When he's not busy with his shows, Shelton is spending some much-needed time with his family. In an interview with People, he opened up about what his life is like now. For one, Shelton has embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly. "What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years ... is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," Shelton said. "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen [Stefani], I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."