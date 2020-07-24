Hear Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's New Duet 'Happy Anywhere'

Fresh releases worth checking out today (Friday, July 24) go beyond Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" and include Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's new duet, "Happy Anywhere."

The duo behind recent hit "Nobody But You" premiered its new single through an acoustic performance on Today. The segment doubled as a chance for Shelton to promote tomorrow's drive-in concert, a musical event featuring Stefani and Trace Adkins and following coronavirus pandemic precautions.

Shelton and Stefani's new song covers how star-crossed lovers have something in common with well-traveled country singers: They can be happy anywhere with the right person (or setlist). A song that suits the couple's careers and love lives was written by Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins and Ross Copperman.

Being with a special someone stands out even more when summer tours and festival getaways are off the table.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around," Shelton said in a press release. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer -- and this entire year."

Beyond the acoustic performance on the Today Show, there's already a music video that captures the "God's Country" singer's romance with the singer from No Doubt.

There's no reason to think Shelton and Stefani's sweetest song to date won't bring more country airplay success for Warner Music Nashville.

The couple met in 2014 when they were costars of NBC's The Voice. In 2015, they bonded while getting over divorces--Stefani from Rossdale and Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

The following year, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

"Happy Anywhere" Lyrics

I've always been a rolling stone

With a reckless streak

Yeah, the grass never gets too grown

Underneath my feet

City lights, southern stars

No such thing as gone too far

I'm running wide open

I was born with my feet in motion

But since I met you, I swear

I could be happy anywhere

Any map dot location

You're always my destination

You're the only thing that I'm chained to

I could be happy anywhere

I could be happy anywhere with you

Yeah, the beauty of the northern lights

In my mind has faded

The blue sky over Telluride

Next to you's kinda overrated

The winding road, let it twist

My home's wherever your heart is

I'm running wide open

I was born with my feet in motion

But since I met you, I swear

I could be happy anywhere

Any map dot location

You're always my destination

You're the only thing that I'm chained to

I could be happy anywhere

I could be happy anywhere with you

So girl, I hope you know

Wherever you go, I go, I know

I'm running wide open

I was born with my feet in motion

But since I met you, I swear

I could be happy anywhere

Any map dot location

You're always my destination

You're the only thing that I'm chained to

I could be happy anywhere

I could be happy anywhere with you

I could be happy anywhere with you

