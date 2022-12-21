Carson Daly put Blake Shelton's supposed love of Rocky Mountain oysters --which is code for cooked bull testicles-- to the test in a recent social media clip from behind the scenes of USA Network's Barmageddon.

"Well, Blake says he likes these, so we'll see," Daly explained in the short video before presenting a platter of breaded delicacies to Shelton, who responded to the first bite with a smile and a memory: "Something my grandma used to make."

When asked if he truly liked the taste of Rocky Mountain oysters, Shelton responded to his mortified friend with "Yeah, do you?"

Though it comes across as yet another example of Shelton having a little on-set fun at the expense of a TV competition series co-star, he seems to genuinely enjoy this particular culinary family tradition.

Advertisement

Celebrity game show Barmageddon premiered on Dec. 5 and is co-hosted by Shelton, Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Episodes takes place at Shelton's Nashville bar, Ole Red. The country music superstar showcases his powerful vocals on the show, talking the stage with his house band to lead the in-house audience through live music sing-alongs. Famous contestants --from country star Elle King to the head coach of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel-- go head-to-head playing a series of bar games, but with a twist, including Drunken Axe Hole, Keg Curling, Air Cannon Cornhole, Sharts ("Shelton Darts") and more.

The show is produced by White Label Production --which, per IMDB, recently added former Netflix physical production exec Katie Judkins to its team-- and JLP Pictures for USA with Daly, Shelton, Chris Wagner and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers.

"Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they're hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville," Daly added. "Having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance - bar games!"

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Use Their Tabloid Covers as Wallpaper

Related Videos