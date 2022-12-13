Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow Compete in 'Barmageddon' Drunken Axe Hole Game

Who would win in an axe-throwing competition between Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow? That question no longer has to be a hypothetical, thanks to Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's Barmaggedon, airing on USA Network

The second episode, featuring singers Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow, aired Dec. 12, following the debut earlier in December, which featured Blake Shelton and Kane Brown. It brought the celebs together to try their luck at the "Drunken Axe Hole" game, which found one of the pair doing significantly less great than the other -- and you can probably guess who it was!

The stage was set, with the match set right in the middle of the bar. Crow was confident in her efforts, while Stefani was a little less firm in her resolve to win.

"I've used one of those a couple or two or three times," Crow said of the axes used in the game for the first time, taking hers and readying for her turn. These "axeholes" would soon see who could come out on top.

Advertisement

In the clip, which you can see above, Stefani's first and second throw almost missed, while her third hit the target outline. Disappointed, she headed back to her table before Crow walked over to take her turn.

With just one throw, Crow landed a near-bullseye on her first turn. Her second ricocheted off the target's outline, like Stefani's. But her third landed close to her first, which meant she had already eclipsed Stefani's score by a long shot.

Barmageddon is the brainchild of best friends Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, who round-up celebrity guests and viewers to hang out at Blake's bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, Tenn. Along with WWE Hall of Famer and host Nikki Bella, the trio invites their friends (and viral internet celebrities) over to compete in karaoke, darts, curling and several other bar games for a chance to win a prize. The losers? Well, they get to be ashamed of themselves.

Advertisement

The upcoming episode of Barmageddon, on Dec. 19, will feature Clint Bowyer and Jimmie Johnson. If you're ready to see who comes out on top with that rivalry, you'll want to drop in on the USA Network next week, just ahead of the holidays, and see what happens.

Related Videos