Blake Shelton And All Of Country Music Mourn Late Oak Ridge Boys Icon Joe Bonsall

Blake Shelton posted a heartfelt message about his friend and Oak Ridge Boys member, Joe Bonsall. Bonsall recently passed away, and Shelton was one of many people to honor the country legend all over social media.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of my friend Joe Bonsalls passing. I've NEVER seen Joe when he wasn't smiling and completely full of life. He absolutely loved singing like no one I ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his The Oak Ridge Boys brothers. We all lost a special person today," Shelton posted across his social media pages.

Lee Greenwood released a message, too, remembering how much Bonsall meant to him. "I'm saddened by the loss of my friend of close to 50 years, Joe Bonsall. For so many years he was the high voice with The Oak Ridge Boys who I toured with almost every year of my career. Joe and I would have conversations on the road sometimes before a concert and sometimes afterwards about the crowd, the music and who we are as Americans. My family sends prayers to the Bonsall Family and The Oak Ridge Boys. We will miss you, Joe!"

Travis Tritt also chimed in with his thoughts. "This was one of the last performances that ?[at]joebonsall did with ?[at]oakridgeboys before leaving the group due to health issues. I cannot express the gratitude I feel that I had a chance to sing good gospel music with these legendary performers."

Blake Shelton And The World Of Country Fondly Remember Joe Bonsall

While she's not a country singer, one CMA/ACM member had quite a lot to share about her experiences with Bonsall.

"My heart literally just broke into so many pieces. This man meant so much to me. He was not just a friend but family, he was always an encourager, a comedian and a bright light in a dark world. [at]joebonsall, I will always keep you in a special place in my heart that no one will ever fill.

"You took a chance on me over a decade ago when no one else took me seriously in the industry. You never failed to love. I will forever cherish you and our many conversations and inside jokes. There's a brand new star tonight and I am grateful it shines on me. I love you and will miss you every day. Thank you for just being Joe."