Oak Ridge Boys Member Joe Bonsall Dies at 76 As Fans Mourn His Passing

Oak Ridge Boys fans are in mourning. Longtime member Joe Bonsall has died at 76. He passed away due to complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

The band confirmed his passing in an obituary, sharing that they're in mourning. They also send condolences to Bonsall's family. The band shared the following obituary for the longtime member. They're asking for privacy during this time:

"Joseph S. Bonsall (76) of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed on to Glory on July 9, 2024, from complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He leaves behind his precious wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph S. Bonsall Sr. and Lillie Bonsall.

As a 50-year member of the American music group The Oak Ridge Boys, Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.

Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November. Joe loved to sing. He loved to read — he loved to write — he loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies. But Jesus and his family always came first—and we will see him again on the Promised Day.

At the request of Joe, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center."

Oak Ridge Boys Mourn Loss

One fan wrote, "I'm sure you went to Heaven shouting! Thank you Joe for making so many memories for myself, and thank you to your family for sharing you with your fans! Keep on singing!"

Another fan wrote, "Oh no! This is another very sad loss. RIP in Heaven, Joe. I enjoyed seeing you and your band mates in person every time you all came anywhere near me. Saw you at Lanierland many times! You will be missed! Enjoy Heaven. Prayers for your family and The Oak Ridge Boys."

Yet another fan wrote, "I'm so sorry. I finally got to see them in concert two years ago, was always my dream to see them and so glad I got to. I've always loved the Oaks. Prayers to all the friends and families."