"Raymond Reddington (#00): Good Night" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
Fernando Marrero/ SONY/ NBC
TV

How Does James Spader Feel About the 'The Blacklist' Series Finale?

“I really felt like this was complete."

By |

For ten thrilling seasons, we've watched Raymond "Red" Reddington charismatically go from the most wanted man in the world to a valuable FBI resource in NBC's The Blacklist. He's smart enough to weasel his way out of any situation ranging from life-threatening stakes to being the most intelligent person in the room. But as of Thursday, July 13, Red's story has officially come to an end. So how exactly does series star James Spader feel about hanging up Red's signature fedora?

Warning, spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Blacklist.

As the end of the series loomed, Red faced potentially his most trying challenge yet — running from the government who turned on him with the task force he literally helped create. In addition to starring in the series, Spader is an executive producer, so he was able to have a say in how the show closed Red's final chapter. Luckily, he feels confident in what they decided on.

"I was very, very glad we were able to end it exactly the way we wanted to end it," Spader told The Associated Press ahead of the two-hour finale. "It was deliberate, and we weren't taken by surprise in terms of when the ending was going to come. You'll see that the ending has conviction and we commit to it."

"I really felt like this was complete, and I loved how it really completed a circle, in a way," he continued. "It wasn't just an unbroken line from point A to point Z, but it was a circle of sorts."

So how does the series end? Red consistently stayed one step ahead of the government in the never-ending game of cat and mouse, but did we really think he would actually get away with everything and just walk off into the sunset? For a while there, it seemed like he would, evading his old comrades at the task force, and hiding out in Seville trying to contact his granddaughter. Ressler, Zuma and Cooper nearly have him caught after finding his hideout, but Red seemingly waltzes away unscathed. He's a colorful character, to say the least, and the finale episode's depiction really does justice to the character Spader inhabited for so many years.

"[Red] inhabits the whole world, he really does. He lives in it and he really loves it. And he loves life," Spader concluded. "I guess one would understand the value of life if one has to take it every so often. He's someone who would show reason and caution, but he was never fearful of anything."

In the end, a symbol that led Red through the entire series ultimately ended up being his downfall. It was a poetic way to end his legacy, showing a man who doesn't fear anything facing death from something he deeply cares about.

All seasons of The Blacklist are currently streaming on Peacock.

READ MORE: 11 Shows Like 'Justified: City Primeval' Every Fan Should Binge For More Heroic Lawmen

Lori Loughlin attends the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

TV

Former Hallmark Star Lori Loughlin Starring in New Christmas Movie on Competitor Great American Family

Firefighters featured in 'La Fire & Rescue' and Stella Kidd from 'Chicago Fire'

TV

Real Firefighters Are Grateful For Shows Like 'Chicago Fire': 'It Represents Us Well'

Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Sing' at the Microsoft Theater on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Entertainment

Future 'Yellowstone' Star Matthew McConaughey Admire's John Dutton's 'Cowboy Ethos'

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight

Entertainment

Did 'Chicago P.D.' Lose a Major Character in the Season 10 Finale?

 