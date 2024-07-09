Billy Ray Cyrus Takes Stage With Son At Grand Ole Opry Amid Messy Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has returned to the Grand Ole Opry for a night of entertainment and a welcome reprieve from personal matters. The singer invited his son Braison on stage in his Opry debut.

"I have never been more proud," Cyrus said of the moment. Likewise, Cyrus' son Braison was aware of how special the moment was.

"It was an honor performing with my dad at such a legendary venue," he said according to PEOPLE. "I love hanging you with my dad, riding dirt bikes and going on walks, but every now and again it's great to hop on stage with him and do what we are both most passionate about and best at, which is playing music. Playing on the Opry stage is surreal, especially getting to do it with my dad."

Like his dad and sister Miley, Braison has followed into singing. In 2021, he released his first album Javelina, explaining that he decided to make music his life in 2021.

"About a month ago, after going through some serious changes and growth in my life, I started writing songs for myself again," he said. "This new album is for me and is the closest thing I've ever done to what I originally set out to do when I decided to make music my life and my career back in 2017."

Billy Ray Cyrus's Messy Divorce

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been going through a mess split with Firerose. He claims that she abused and lied to him.

"While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant. But PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant," the document claims.

Meanwhile, Firerose has also claimed abuse. She also said that she didn't know he was married when they got together. She thought he and his current wife Tish had already went through a divorce. Firerose said she was shocked to learn otherwise.

Every day he told me, 'I'm getting divorced.' But he said it was complicated because of the kids. And they had been married for so long," Firerose told PageSix. "I just accepted everything he told me to be true."

"I would never, ever have entered into a relationship with a married man. But he was such a great manipulator," she said