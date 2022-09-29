'Big Sky': The 8 Biggest Surprises From Episode 2

Warning, spoilers ahead for season 3 of Big Sky.

ABC's hit series Big Sky really is the best at immediately sucking you into a new story. Episode one kicked off the latest Montana mystery by immediately engrossing us in the story of a missing backpacker. Somehow episode two, "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep," has left me with even more questions about what's happening in Big Sky but more on the edge of my seat as we learn more about this season's new characters. Reba McEntire's Sunny Barnes is getting increasingly more interesting as she is clearly hiding some really dark secrets about what's going on in the hiking trails surrounding her glamping grounds.

Here are 8 of the most shocking moments from season 3's episode 2.

Sunny watching the missing backpacker slowly die

At the end of the premiere, it's revealed that the creepy man on the hiking trail who literally scared the backpacker off a cliff is actually Sunny's son, Walter. She leaves the campground at night to check on him, and he takes her to the body of the fallen backpacker...still alive, but barely. He tells her that he really did fall (not a lie), and she tells him that she'll handle it. After this poor guy has been lying there in agony for hours and hours, she just sits next to him and watches him die. It's pretty dark. And also tells us that there really isn't anything this mama bear wouldn't do to protect her son...even if he is secretly living in the woods.

And then lying to her husband about being in the woods

What exactly is the situation with Sunny's husband Buck not knowing about Walter living just outside the campgrounds? Is he his son or from a prior relationship? When he asks his wife where she went the night before, she lies to him and says she went for a walk and got firewood. Something is going on here, and I'm anxious to find out what it is.

Cassie and Beau find the backpacker's water bottle

It's been 20 years since the girl Denise knew disappeared out on the trails. After Cassie confirms that she and Beau did find the missing man's bottle at the top of Dead Man's Drop, a closed trail, Denise reveals that the girl 20 years ago also disappeared there. Not only that, but they never found her killer, who is believed to be behind other mysterious deaths and disappearances in the area. Exactly how long has Walter been living out there by himself? Was he behind that girl's death all those years ago?

The mysterious squatter someone wants dead

Tonya Walsh requests some help from Jenny and Beau because there's a squatter living in one of her properties who refuses to leave. Turns out he's actually a whistleblower on the run with information about the big corporation Redmund. A new series of jets set to come out is actually not ready and could kill hundreds of people at their launch two weeks down the road. Jenny and Beau convince him to go into protective custody to testify, and after a run-in with a US Marshal who is clearly in the hands of Redmund, it seems he'll do just that.

There's more to Paige and Luke than we thought

The couple reveals that apparently, they only went on this birthday trip for Luke to wait it out until it's time to get "the money." After they get lost in the woods, they get into it yet again, until finally, Paige says that she's sick of covering for Luke and fixing his messes, ending the relationship as well. We see her storming off towards a campfire she sees in the distance for help and Luke picking up a large rock and following after her. Was that Walter's fire? Did Luke attack Paige to hide whatever it is she knows about him? I have so many more questions that I need to be answered next week!

Avery going through Paige and Luke's tent

When the entire camp is concerned after Paige and Luke haven't returned, Avery snoops around in their tent. He finds a gun in Paige's duffle bag and quickly lies about accidentally going into the wrong tent when Emily finds him there. I'm not entirely sure why he felt the need to go poking around, but found it interesting. Also interesting that he found that gun. Paige was clearly scared of someone.

Sunny keeping Cormac away from Walter's campsite

So first, Sunny lies to Buck about going to see Walter, and now Cormac when the entire camp bands together to go searching for Paige and Luke. She turns him away from the trail leading to where she was unable to locate Walter and scolds him after he thinks it's a bit ridiculous she isn't calling in a professional search party. Sunny is hiding something dark, and I really can't wait to get more details. Who is Walter, and why is she protecting him?

Emily finding Luke covered in blood

We all knew it was a bad idea for Emily to go off on her own when Avery needed to go back to camp to use the bathroom. For whatever reason, he agreed to let his stepdaughter wander off alone, and I fully expected her to find Walter standing over Paige and Luke's dead bodies. Instead, she stumbles upon Luke washing blood off of himself in the river. She turns to run, and we get no answers as to what happened in those woods overnight. Is Walter involved? Or did he maybe see Luke attack Paige?

