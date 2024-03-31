Beyoncé Has One Fan Jumping For Joy In Viral Meet 'N Greet

Beyoncé fans are excited about her latest venture into country music Act II: Cowboy Carter, and one fan was literally jumping for joy. The singer recently held a meet and greet for fans to promote the album.

One fan could barely hold their excitement. They started jumping up and down at the sight of Beyoncé and getting an autograph. She shook hands with the singer before waving energetically at the singer and walking away. You can see the interaction in the video below.

Some fans shared in the excitement. One person wrote in the comment section, "It's awesome to be one of the greatest performers in the world, but what's even better is when that great performer takes home the best country album of the year at the CMA's!"

Beyoncé Garners Controversy

However, the album has garnered controversy as well, and several people voiced their criticism of the album. One person wrote, "Wearing a cowboy hat doesn't make you "country"......????" Another wrote, "Country... yeah right. She is a complete woke flop with a drug-dealing gangster husband. Woke as all crap and a complete flop at best."

Many took issue with calling the album country. Previously, Beyoncé shaded the CMAs in her announcement for the album. She said she didn't feel welcomed in the industry. That's unlikely to have changed.

She wrote, "Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD 'EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

She continued, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."