'Better Man’: How Little Big Town Recorded Taylor Swift's Emotional Breakup Song

In 2016, country group Little Big Town had an instant number one hit with "Better Man," the lead single from their eighth studio album, The Breaker. The beloved band was getting ready to follow up their massively successful "Girl Crush" and needed something just as captivating to get fans excited about their new album. They ended up getting some help from an unexpected source.

During a Facebook Live Q&A at The Mother Church in Nashville in 2016, Little Big Town revealed that Taylor Swift was actually the writer behind their new song.

"We've been telling you guys...that there was a young girl in Nashville that wrote it by herself, and it's Taylor Swift. She sent us this song, and it was one that was really special to her and she thought of us because of the harmonies," said vocalist Karen Fairchild. "The moment that we heard it, we were like, 'Man, that is a song that we're gonna cut...The only reason we didn't say (she wrote it) is because we wanted you to hear the song for what it's worth."

Fairchild also revealed this was the first time Swift had ever pitched a song to another artist. Phillip Sweet added that they had known Swift since high school, describing her as a "dear friend." This was clearly evident when the superstar was genuinely excited by the band's final recording and all of the success it brought them. But despite thinking of the country group with the finished song, Swift originally wrote it for herself. In a 2019 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Swift revealed that she didn't write the song specifically for Little Big Town despite fan speculation.

"Like, some of the things that they've said that are really interesting to me are like I wrote the song 'Better Man' for Little Big Town, and ... they took that song all the way [CMA Song of the Year etc.], but that I wrote during the Red -- it was originally going to be on the Red album -- so the fans are like, 'Maybe she'll put 'Better Man,' her version, on the Red album?' And I was like, 'That's an amazing idea!'"

Swift was finally able to record her version of the song and, as stated, released it on her 2021 re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version). She was the sole writer on the song, proving, once again, that she's one of the greatest songwriters of our time. She really is one heck of a storyteller with the ability to write lyrics that stick with you long after the song ends.

Over the years, people have speculated who Swift wrote the song about. With all the songs she personally records, fans go crazy looking for Easter eggs to figure out which famous ex the superstar was nodding to. But no one was really able to figure out the inspiration behind "Better Man." There's been speculation it could be Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, but nothing has ever been confirmed. One thing Little Big Town did clear up is that the song is not about domestic violence, even though some fans assumed the lyrics nodded to that. Karen Fairchild reminded fans that there are multiple ways to interpret lyrics which is part of the beauty of this song specifically.

"Everybody has a better man. It might have been a lover, or a parent that disappointed you. I think the beauty of that storytelling is that we can all relate to being disappointed in someone and still loving them, but saying 'Enough is enough,'" Fairchild explained. "This would have been amazing if you would have gotten your act together. That's kind of a fun song to sing." The song was a number one hit on the charts and immediately landed numerous award nominations, bringing home Song of the Year at the CMA Awards, Group Video of the Year at the CMT Awards, and Best Country Group/Duo Performance at the Grammy Awards. It's still widely beloved as one of Little Big Town's most memorable hits, in addition to getting new life with Swift's newly recorded version.

"Better Man" Lyrics

I know I'm probably better off on my own

Than lovin' a man who didn't know what he had when he had it

And I see the permanent damage you did to me

Never again, I just wish I could forget when it was magic

I wish it wasn't four AM

I'm standing in the mirror saying to myself

You know you had to do it, I know

The bravest thing I ever did was run

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man

I know I'm probably better off all alone

Than needing a man who could change his mind at any given minute

And it's always on your terms, I'm hanging on every careless word

Hoping it might turn sweet again like it was in the beginning

But your jealousy

I can hear it now, you're talkin' down to me

Like I'll always be around

You push my love away like it's some kind of loaded gun

Boy, you never thought I'd run

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man

Better man

I hold onto this pride because these days, it's all I have

And I gave you my best and we both know you can't say that

You can't say that

I wish you were a better man

I wonder what we would've become if you were a better man

We might still be in love if you were a better man

You would've been the one if you were a better man

Yeah

Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

We might still be in love if you were a better man

Better man