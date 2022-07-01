Taylor Swift is Reportedly Engaged to Joe Alwyn

It looks like congratulations might be in order for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn who are reportedly engaged. On June 30, The Sun had initially reported that the pair has been secretly engaged for months, with the singer wearing her engagement ring in private.

According to the publication, a source close to Alwyn was the one who came forward, saying "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle -- basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

They continued, "Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she's at home -- i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn't even told some of her team about the engagement. They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant -- like them."

Swift has been romantically linked to the actor since 2016 but has kept the relationship very private. In January of 2020 Swift added fuel to the engagement rumor after wearing a large diamond ring on what appeared to be her left finger in her documentary, Miss Americana, which is streaming on Netflix.

Back in November of 2020 the "I Bet You Think About Me" singer had discussed the romance with Rolling Stone, saying, "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

This year in April, Alwyn spoke with the Wall Street Journal about engagement rumors, saying, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

From time to time Alwyn has been known to work with Swift, co-writing two songs, "Exile" and "Betty" on her 2020 album Folklore, under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also helped co-write "Champagne Problems'' and "evermore" from her album of the same name.

During her 2021 Grammy Award acceptance speech, Swift thanked her rumored fiance saying, "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write. And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

The couple nor their representatives have yet to publicly comment on the rumor.

