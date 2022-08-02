Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If there's one thing I dislike about extreme temperatures, whether chillingly cold or severely hot, is the way that my skin dries out creating a dull, often flaky and lackluster complexion. Just like the rest of your body, your face needs to be hydrated. The outermost layer of our skin contains moisture to flush away toxins and prevent premature wrinkles and acne. When dehydrated, the skin can look duller, you may recognize more under-eye circles or sunken eyes or you may experience itchiness.

We all have different skin tones and skin types, so what may work for your friend may not work for you. For example, if you have drier skin then opt for hydrating face masks with ingredients like aloe vera or lactic acid that will draw moisture from the environment. If your skin is more acne prone and sensitive, look for masks that include grapeseed oil or green tea for anti-inflammation. Depending on your skin care routine and life schedule, you also have a selection of overnight masks, cream masks, or sheet masks to pick from.

Regardless of the season, we have you covered on how to hydrate your skin, starting with face masks which will infuse hydration to your skin to give you that glowy complexion you are used to. Make sure to keep an eye on the ingredients and consult a dermatologist if you have any medical-related questions.

Advertisement

1. The Best Mask Under $5

Neutrogena products are a favorite because they work. These inexpensive face masks contain water gel that isn't too heavy on the face and instantly hydrates the skin without leaving any oily residues or making your face look shiny. Best part is that they are under five dollars and help those with sensitive skin without any redness or burning. They contain hyaluronic acid, which is naturally in the skin. It's the key to maintaining your skin's moisture.

2. The Best Overnight Face Mask

This overnight hydrating face mask is beloved amongst those with dry skin, thanks to its primary ingredient squalane, which prevents dryness for up to three days. After cleansing your face at night, gently massage the formula to your skin and pat down any excess on your neck and chest. In the morning, you'll wake up to nourished, flake-free skin.

3. A Cooling Face Mask That Smells Delicious

Avocado doesn't need to belong only on your toast. In fact, if you have dry or sunburnt skin, this mask is an excellent choice to cool down your outer layer and achieve a glowy perfection. It also contains pomegranate, goji fruit, and coffee seed extracts -- their antioxidants improve your skin's texture. Fans also appreciate how this mask tightens and acts like an anti-ager. A happy customer wrote: "No seriously. This mask is wonderful. It's cooling going on and then feels like a shot of hydration straight to my skin. Once I wash it off, my skin feels hydrated and glowy and perfect."

There's also a banana scent available for a sweet summertime scent!

Advertisement

Read More: 5 of Our Favorite Makeup Removers for All Skin Types

4. A Face Mask That Brightens Skin

If you're a big pumpkin fan, then Andalou Naturals' brightening mask is a must have. This pumpkin honey glycolic mask gently cleans dirt, impurities and dry cells to exfoliate skin and leave a smooth and bright face. The vitamin C is one of the key ingredients in their formula and helps to promote even skin tone. All of their ingredients are from nature and fans of all ages love how glowy they skin feels after.

5. A Clay Mask for Oily Skin

In case you didn't know, products that contain alcohol or menthol will irritate skin and cause dryness. That's why skin care visionary Paula Begoun was "clear" that her products will contain no such thing. This purifying clay face mask contains salicylic acid, green tea, chamomile and willowher to exfoliate and soothe the skin without any irritation or breakouts. The mask absorbs excess oil, making this perfect for acne-prone skin.

Related Videos