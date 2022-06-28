Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether it's a full-face makeup day, "no-makeup" makeup day, or a bare-face day, sunscreen is a must. Do you nee to wear sunscreen? Yes. The only thing you need to consider is the SPF number that suits your activity. If you're out and about for a 20 minute walk, consider SPF 15 or SPF 30. If you'll be outside all day camping, consider SPF 30 and higher -- and either way, don't forget reapplication. Of course, there are sunscreens that are great for wearing under makeup. However, we completely understand why you might want to combine makeup and SPF into one product: It's one less step in your morning skincare routine, after all. Plus, if you're traveling you know the pain of trying to fit a 20 minute skincare routine into a tiny makeup bag for airline travel -- so consider consolidating your skincare products with one of the best foundations with SPF.

We made sure to round up foundations that meet everyone's needs. From lightweight foundations for a natural dewy look, liquid matte foundation for full coverage, and even powder foundation for medium coverage. And of course, we made sure to include brands that include shades for all skin tones. Our top picks are hydrating and great for sensitive skin, too. Make one of these foundations your go-to makeup products for summertime. These foundations are great for days spent in the sun -- boat days, brunch, music festivals and more.

1. The Best Full Coverage Option

Estée Lauder's foundation provides you with medium-to-full coverage that isn't cakey -- and it will provide up to 12 hours of coverage as well. It has a finish that leaves your skin looking hydrated and healthy while it covers redness and dark spots. Sunscreen (and the additional chia-seed extract) can also prevent sunspots and inflammation, so this foundation is working hard to keep your skin protected and looking great. The foundation is dermatologist-tested and if you have acne, this may be a top-pick for your skin. Estée Lauder recommends choosing your shade by intensity level and your skin's undertone. Many fans say it's a must-have for those with dry skin or fine lines, and is available in 27 shades.

2. The Best Budget Full Coverage Option

L'Oreal Paris is definitely a brand we've all purchased from before. It's affordable, available at your local drugstore, and well known for quality products: so consider giving their foundation a try. Their budget-friendly liquid foundation is great for sensitive and mature skin -- it's made with vitamin B3 and is infused with a hydrating serum. The foundation doesn't settle into lines, leaving your face with a smooth finish. It's a medium coverage with SPF 50 that can be built up into a full coverage look without looking overdone, and comes in 30 shades.

3. The Best Lightweight Option

This lightweight, light coverage 'your skin but better' Ilia tint is packed with great skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane -- which all provide hydration and leave a dewy, plump finish. The mineral sunscreen is SPF 40, and it's oil- and fragrance-free, too. There's 30 shades to choose from, and the ingredients are certified clean.

4. The Best Budget Lightweight Option

When I'm on a budget (and low on time) I opt for Maybelline's BB cream with broad spectrum SPF 30. I've gotten so many compliments on my skin when using this product -- and I look glowy and dewy whenever I wear it. It truly brightens and smooths your skin to reduce the look of pores and imperfections. Keep in mind it's a lightweight formula, so you won't get full coverage. However with a makeup sponge and a little concealer, you'll get lots of coverage for dark spots and redness. It's perfect for those 80+ degrees Fahrenheit days (and minimal makeup enthusiasts). Finding a match is super easy because of the sheer application. so it doesn't have to be an exact match.

5. The Best Powder Foundation

If you've followed beauty for a while, you'll remember that bareMinerals changed the beauty game with products free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, fragrances, dyes and more. The clean beauty brand is known for its matte powder foundation that leaves skin looking perfect and protected. With a kabuki brush, the foundation is buffed into your skin, leaving you with a perfect matte finish. Their foundation will improve the appearance of your skin with continuous use, thanks to their ingredients that promotes cell turnover for smoother skin. It comes in 18 shades, too.

6. The Best Waterproof Option

There are plenty of reasons why you'd want a waterproof foundation: sweating, spending time outdoors all day, special events, and weather are all reasons that come to mind. Dermacol's full coverage foundation is waterproof, but it will also gives you extreme coverage. Not full, but extreme. With this longtime makeup artist favorite, you can completely cover up discoloration, redness, acne, acne scars, pimples, dark under-eyes, and even tattoos! The foundation is free of harmful chemicals, and it's hypoallergenic, preservative-, and paraben-free. There are 19 shades to choose from, and a little goes a long way with this product.

