We've all been there. After a night out or a long day at work, the last thing you have energy for is to remove your makeup. After all, you spent so long applying it, that just a little longer won't hurt, right? Wrong. It is very important to wash away your makeup and to remove impurities and dirt from the surface of your skin which could otherwise lead to irritation, acne or cause rapid skin aging. Leaving eye makeup on can lead to eye irritation and infections, too, so be sure to remove your liner and lashes thoroughly. When you wear makeup, it attracts oils and dirt like a magnet would. Without removing the external layer of makeup at the end of the day, your pores will become clogged -- leading to breakouts and blackheads.

The key is finding the right makeup remover depending on your skin type and texture that will return your back to your flawless, au naturale skin. Whether you have sensitive skin or oily skin, or in-between, below are some of our favorite makeup removers to help your skin feel liberated again. These makeup removers are gentle on the skin, affordable, and made from top-quality ingredients that won't dry your skin out.

1. The Best Cleanser for Sensitive Skin

Pricing under 10 bucks, this budget, but highly-effective makeup remover will be a recurrent item in your bathroom cabinet. It is dermatologist-tested and can be applied on the entire face including the eye area, so that you can get that glitter eyeshadow and waterproof eyeliner off too. Those with sensitive skin especially appreciate the gentle manner in which Cetaphil's makeup remover formulated with aloe vera, ginseng and green tea, will provide a soothing and clean experience without drying out skin or leaving any oily residues. Fans report a clean and refreshed feeling after use. Affordable and efficient? Sign us up.

2. The Best Makeup Wipes for a Full Beat

I don't know about you, but there are certain foundations that effortlessly go on my face, but are difficult to take off. That's where Estée Lauder's double-wear makeup wipes come in useful. Coming in a pack of 45 disposable, soft wipes, these towelettes remove long-wear and waterproof makeup while hydrating the skin. Fans love the gentle scent of the wipes which instantly make them feel like a million bucks.

3. A Lightweight Balm for Smooth, Soft Skin

This silky, lightweight makeup remover works like magic by dissolving difficult eye and face makeup and sunscreen. All you have to do is apply a small amount of the balm on your face and eyes and it will transform into a silky oil, wiping away the makeup. The best part is that this works for all skin types: normal, dry, combination or oily, and is also a vegan product.

4. A Reusable Cloth That's Eco-Friendly (and Exfoliating)

If single-use products like makeup wipes and cotton balls are not your thing, then you will fall in love with Take My Face Off's reusable makeup removing mitt. The Mitty Ex is better for the environment and works towards reducing beauty waste by serving as a dual-sided reusable makeup remover that cleanses and exfoliates the skin. First, add a cleanser of your choice, whether it is soap, cream, toner, makeup remover, oil, or foaming cleaner, then cleanse with the plush side and exfoliate with the linen blend. The best part is you can use it at the sink, in the shower, or on the go.

5. Best for Oily & Acne Prone Skin

Whether you are on your time of the month or just generally have acne prone skin, pimples are difficult (and painful) to manage. That's why this DHC pore cleansing oil is so highly recommended for those with this skin type. The facial cleanser works by binding with sebum, an oily, waxy substance produced by your body's sebaceous glands, and unclogging pores to thoroughly cleanse and remove all stubborn makeup. The calendula flower ingredient will soothe and brighten the skin so you feel, and look, revitalized.

