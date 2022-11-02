The Best Holiday Sales in 2022 for All Your Gifts This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It's already November (if you can believe it!) -- and apple picking, scary movies, and fall leaves are being replaced with Thanksgiving plans, hot chocolate, holiday decorations, and holiday shopping. The gifting season is upon us and judging by the last few years, sales are starting earlier than ever: long gone are the days you can snag everything on Black Friday and be done with it. Now, the best holiday sales seem to trickle in all month long, and Cyber Week discounts (while still good) are not the only time you should be looking for deals. We're all shopping with a budget in mind right now, so if you want to save the most money, you'll have to be somewhat strategic about what you buy and when. Luckily, our shopping editors can help you out: we're keeping an eye on the best sales and discounts and leaving them here so your money can go the farthest this holiday season. Take a look at the best finds below:

The Best Early Holiday Sales

Pottery Barn

From now until November 11th, save up to 70% off at Pottery Barn's Fall Warehouse Sale. You'll find beautiful (and cozy!) pillows, throws, linens, rugs, and even select pieces of furniture on sale. Consider this the best time to update your living room and guest room for entertaining and long weekends with family -- or snag some of these items for gifts, like the lovely holiday pom pom throw above.

ShopDisney

From November 3rd to November 6th, you'll be able to save 20% off your entire purchase on the ShopDisney site during their Friends and Family Sale with the code DISNEYPAL. Use the sale as an opportunity to snag ornaments, toys for the kids, and other fun Disney products: they don't have many sitewide sales.

Grandin Road

Grandin Road is a personal favorite of our Executive Commerce Editor because of their incredibly high-quality, beautiful décor -- and from now until November 9th, the entire site is 20% off. This is the place to snag a statement holiday piece that will last for years to come.

Target

Target has released some of its Black Friday sales early, and the sales have been pretty steep so far -- we've seen discounts on some great gifts you'll want to grab before they sell out. The Cuisinart Air Fryer is $100 dollars off (it works as a toaster oven and an air fryer, and is amazing at both jobs) and Apple Air Pods are at a low price as well. Keep an eye on Target -- they should have some of the best holiday sales of the season.

Goldbelly

The holidays are all about good food, and Goldbelly is one of the best places to get incredible food from some of the best places around the country. They run a great discount all year long if it's your first purchase from the site: New customers can take $15 off $50 with code GetInMyBELLY. All of the things on the site make holiday entertaining easier, or you can ship a delicious treat to your loved ones if you cannot be with them this season. One of our favorites is this seven-layer caramel cake from South Carolina bakery Caroline's Cakes: she's been making them for 27 years, and one cake can feed 10 people.

