Food is a great way to show appreciation to friends, coworkers, or holiday hosts: whether it's bringing a bottle of wine to a holiday gathering, making cookies for a neighbor, or gifting some of your favorite treats to family when they come over, edible gifts are one of the best ways to spread some holiday cheer. This holiday season, you can share the love without all of the baking or the hard work -- so consider gifting your favorite people some delicious treats or snacks this year. Edible gifts are a surefire way to please most anyone on your gift list, so make the holidays easy on you and have some yummy treats delivered straight to their door.

Shopping for others can be hard -- everyone has different tastes and it can be hard to find just the right thing for everybody (especially when the holidays already have you busy and stressed) -- but something that's easy to please with is something delicious, shareable, and handpicked by you. Think of your loved one's favorite treats and surprise them with something they'd like. Not only are edible gifts "easy" gifts, but they're sure to be put to use. After all, no one will turn down a box of chocolate-covered strawberries or a delicious container of peppermint bark! We rounded up some of our favorite edible gifts in the form of desserts, appetizers, and even burgers for the foodie in your life, so find them below:

1. For the Hot Sauce Fanatic, Try One Of Oprah's Favorite Things

There's not a thing a hot sauce fanatic won't put hot sauce on, so rest assured this gift will be used quickly. Surprise your favorite spicy food lover with the hot sauce that everyone is talking about: Truff. Spiced with peppers and infused with black truffles, this unique flavor bomb goes great on everything from eggs to pizza -- and besides being on Oprah's Favorite Things again this year, it even was featured in a collaboration with Taco Bell. Trust us: this stuff is seriously delicious and seriously popular, and it'll make a fantastic gift.

2. A Set of High-Quality Salts For The Grill Master In Your Life

For the grill-master or meat-lover, there's no better option than this set of gourmet and organic salt. There's 10 different types of unique and flavorful salts in this gift set -- from a mesquite lime for chicken fajitas, a maple bourbon for pork or ribs, and a ghost pepper sea salt for a spicy kick, this is a great way to explore different flavors and have some fun in the kitchen. There are even some fun ideas to use these when you're not cooking -- the brand recommends the habanero lime for a margarita rim and the sriracha flavor for some kicked-up popcorn.

3. A Gourmet Snack Basket for Those You Can't Be With This Year

Harry & David is a brand that's been around for a while and is known for its high-quality snacks, gift baskets, and more. We love the idea of sending this box of snacks to someone you won't be able to see this holiday season. It comes with an array of delicious treats that'll make them think of you every time they try one: there's sharp cheddar cheese, the brand's infamous Moose Munch (think of it like a gourmet Cracker Jack), summer sausage, hot honey mustard, and more included in this fun box.

4. A Delicious Array of Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Chocolate-covered strawberries are perfect for any occasion -- from Valentine's Day, retirement, anniversaries, and of course, Christmas or holiday gifts this December, they're always a crowd-pleaser. Choose from various sizes and make sure you submit your order in time for a speedy delivery. A dozen of these sweet treats come in a special box and are drizzled with both milk and white chocolates.

5. A Trio of Beautiful Jams

Jam from Stonewall Kitchen is a great gift for the family member who you love sharing scones, baked goods, and afternoon tea with. These high-quality spreads come in a trio that includes strawberry, black raspberry, and the brand's famous Wild Maine blueberry jam. Best of all, everything comes in an adorable wooden crate.

6. The Pancake & Waffle Mix Made for Christmas Morning

If you're stopping by to visit a friend or family member for a morning cup of coffee -- or want to make a holiday breakfast even more special this year -- try gifting this fun and affordable set from Stonewall Kitchen. It comes with their Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix, holiday syrup, and a red spatula to mix everything all up. It's also the perfect gift to buy a few of and keep around for unexpected gifts, so you'll never be caught empty-handed. We love that the seasonal Holiday Syrup is flavored with cranberry, pear, and spices for a unique twist to the usual pancakes or waffle topping.

7. High-Quality Burgers Made With Wagyu Beef

Edible gifts don't have to be sweet treats -- one of our favorite ways to show we care is to gift some high-quality foods your recipient would never buy for themselves. Check out this six-pack of burgers from Rastelli's: it's a Kobe-style Wagyu beef made from domestic cows in a small farm in Ohio. Wagyu is known for its fat marbling, which equals a melt-in-your-mouth burger they won't soon forget. One five-star reviewer writes: "Wagyu is considered the best beef out there or so I've heard. These do not disappoint. It elevates the basic hamburger to a whole new level."

8. A Crowd-Favorite Peppermint Bark

Peppermint bark is a staple for the holiday season -- after all, there's no more classic flavor combo than chocolate and peppermint when it comes to Christmas baking. Before you stress out and try to whip up a last-minute batch, however, consider buying this crowd-favorite dark chocolate option from Williams-Sonoma. The fancy tin container it comes in is too cute, your recipient will be sure to reuse it next year for homemade peppermint bark or other holiday treats.

9. A Hot Chocolate Trio For The Whole Family

Salted caramel, peppermint, and classic hot chocolate? Yep: this three-in-one hot chocolate tower is sure to be a hit with the whole family. Kids love hot chocolate and movie nights around this time of the year, and this adorable trio is sure to please both parents and children alike. It's another show-stopping package, too.

10. A Gift Set of Salami for Charcuterie Board Experts

With four different salami flavors included, your favorite charcuterie board lover will be very pleased with this gift, especially if they're hosting a holiday cocktail party or wine-and-movie-night right around the holidays. This hormone- and antibiotic-free quad is also made from pasture-raised meat, and comes with Georgia Blue, Calabrian, Black Pepper Sorghum, and Soppressata varieties.

