Unlike my husband who can use a bar of soap to wash his body and face (I know, I know how dare men and their lack of skin care routine!), my skin requires proper hydration. As the seasons shift towards fall and the winter, cooler weather means dry air and high indoor heat that ends up drying out the skin. It's simply not enough to nourish my skin with moisturizers and lotions; I need an effective body wash during my daily shower or bath time to avoid dry skin, medically known as xerosis.

There are many fragrant body washes on the market, but often the formula includes harsh cleansing agents that strip the skin of natural oils, which is a huge red flag during the winter season. Dermatologists at the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology ("ACOD") recommend using lukewarm water when taking a bath or shower and also limiting time in the bathroom to 15 minutes maximum. Excessive hot water and longer times in the bathroom lead to dryer skin. They also recommend avoiding harsh soaps and excessive chemicals.

Below, we rounded up the best body washes that smell good, are hydrating, and within a reasonable budget. As always, matters of the skin are so personal and unique to each person. If none of the options on this list feel like they are right for you, schedule a personal consultation with a dermatologist to help you determine what nourishment or hydration your skin needs. But, whatever it is, focus this year on the cuter winter boots and warm coats you will wear instead of whether your underlying skin is hydrated.

1. Our Top Pick

At under 10 bucks, it's hard to find an option that hydrates the skin, smells good, and is wallet-friendly, but here we are. This Aveeno body wash with notes of lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang (a tropical tree that is native to the Philippines), is lightly-scented and will help you feel clean without drying you out excessively. In fact, ylang-ylang is known to stimulate oil production in the skin and on the scalp, so this body cleanser will actually help the skin feel smooth and soft post-shower. All you need is a small squeeze of the body wash on your fingertips (or on a loofa if that's your vibe) and a quick rinse off. Instant cleanliness that lasts all day long!

2. Best for Bumpy Skin

The medical term for rough and bumpy skin is keratosis pilaris which is, harmless condition that occurs when there are dry, rough patches or tiny bumps across the skin as a result of buildup of keratin. Though a common condition, it may be frustrating to deal with if you suffer from it. This CeraVe body wash is made to appease the roughness for those who have this condition. The formula includes salicylic acid which serves as a skin exfoliator to remove dry and dead skin cells after continued use. For varying levels of keratosis pilaris, there may be a medicated body wash required, but speak to a dermatologist to learn more.

3. Best for Itchy Skin

I personally have really sensitive skin, so when I wear fake jewelry, or certain clothing materials, I break out into an unsavory rash. This Dove body wash is created for people who share similar skin struggles. The creamy and moisturizing formula relieves dryness and cares for irritation-prone skin because it's made with a microbiome nutrient serum that strengthens the skin's natural moisture barrier. Some reviewers with eczema even note how this body wash has helped their skin rashes and dryness disappear after a few uses, and how it left their skin feeling soft with no sensitivity.

4. A Hydrating Body Wash That Smells Amazing

Just in case the name of this body wash didn't instantly grab your attention, let me tell you why this needs to find a spot in your shower caddy. If you are the type of person who presses snooze multiple times in the morning and can't get out of bed, this body wash (and that warm mug of coffee awaiting you) is one reason why you need to get up. Made with an organic white tea extract that builds elastin and collagen, this formula has scents of grapefruit and eucalyptus, and is ideal for dehydrated skin. Simply apply all over your body, create a rich lather, and rinse (and repeat every day). For extra moisture, apply the body oil to further replenish your skin. Users love the smell and how luxurious their skin feels post application. The body wash and body oil also comes as a combo deal, and makes for a great gift for your girlfriends, mom, or sister.

