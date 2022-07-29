Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Be it winter or summer, no one likes dry skin. Personally, there have been many moments where I am rocking a cute summer dress and realize my legs are too dry, or alternatively, fully covered during the winter only to find my arms still flaky and scaly (also known as alligator skin). Moisturizing is vital to maintaining healthy skin all year round, which means daily moisturizing and finding products that work for you. Below we have rounded up the best body lotions depending on the severity of your dry skin, that will give you smooth baby-like skin regardless of the season. These lotions will do just the trick, but don't forget to use lotion every day.

If you have scaly skin, you don't want to skip lotion. Seeing your skin go from dry to flawless overtime is a great feeling. Besides applying lotion everyday, you'll want to make sure you're applying lotion at the right time for the best results. The best time to moisturize is right when you get out of the shower. Since your skin is wet (and hydrated) after a shower, you'll want to take advantage of it and apply lotion then. Also, don't forget to apply lotion after washing your hands. Hand soap can be drying, so moisturize those hands -- especially after using hand sanitizer, which is extremely drying.

1. The Best Lotion for Sensitive Skin

This lightweight daily moisturizing lotion has won numerous awards and is an industry-wide fan favorite. CeraVe products are trusted and this one also doesn't disappoint. Developed by dermatologists, this lotion is fragrance-free and helps even with those who have super sensitive skin. Also, if you don't want to get a separate facial location, then you don't have to as this multi-purpose moisturizer works great on a dry face too.

2. The Best Lotion to Relieve Pregnancy Skin

This sustainability-focused brand, The Honest Company, is now in Walmart! Founded in 2012 by Jessica Alba, this lotion is made with a healthy blend of omegas and plant-derived shea butter and avocado oil. Think of it as a moisture rich smoothie for your body that will give you 24 hours of moisturization for daily use. Fans love the non-greasy formula, and it is also a favorite among pregnant women who have hormonal irritation.

3. The Best Shea Butter Creme

This collaboration with Black-owned, women-owned brands has led to the creation of a great skincare product that is influenced by African history. The body lotion is thick, creamy and decadent and has a pleasant fragrance. Those with eczema especially appreciate the fast-absorbent quality of this body cream that reinforces and rejuvenates the skin's barriers. Plus, an important part of the Karité mission is to support other women and they donate 10% of all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

4. A Budget Lotion for Dry Hands & Feet

This under $10 lotion is worth every single penny and you will sure want to stock up. Though thinner than other formulas for extreme dryness, there is no doubt that this product locks in moisture for up to 48 hours thanks to the alpha hydroxy product in the formula that restores the skin's radiance and provides intensive care and relief. Fans love the convenience of the pump bottle which makes for easy storage and effortless application. It's one of the best lotions for dry skin for good reason -- many customers say it helps restore dry feet, which can be tough to do without a trip to the podiatrist or nail salon.

