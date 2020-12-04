Ashley Wineland's 'Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart' is the Festive Treat We Need This Season

LeAnn Rimes' Christmas song "Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart" is getting a new sound thanks to Ashley Wineland. The country singer's cover of the festive holiday tune is guaranteed to get you in the spirit of the season, especially if you watch her perform in the video surrounded by tons of colorful Christmas decorations!

The song originally debuted in the 1997 ABC TV movie, Holiday In Your Heart. LeAnn Rimes starred as a version of herself, an up and coming country artist, getting ready to make her big debut at the Grand Ole Opry. She meets a former country star, Faith Shawn (Bernadette Peters), who teaches her the importance of family during the Christmas season as she is torn between the performance and visiting her sick grandmother. The film, shot in Dallas, also includes numerous duets between Rimes and Peters to other notable country songs like "Crazy" and "On the Side of Angels." "Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart" was even included in Rimes' compilation album in 2001, God Bless America.

Read More: Ashley Wineland's New Single 'Daddy'Creed' Praises Fatherly Wisdom

While the original song was centered around an emotional story in the film (inspired by the novel of the same name), Ashley Wineland adds a new twist to the song in her upbeat video, focusing on the festive nature of the season as she sings in her cowboy hat in front of a tree so decked with ornaments I'm not sure you could fit anything else on its branches! Read the inspiring lyrics below, and jam out to Wineland's cover with your family and friends this holiday season.

'Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart' Lyrics:

Feel the cold wind blowing-winter's coming on

Tis the season, so they say

If you need help believing 'cause your spirit ain't too strong

Hold my hand--we'll push that cloud away

Put a little holiday in your heart

It'll put a little shuffle in your step

Give you a song that you can sing

With a melody you can't forget

And if you want to join in a little harmony

To keep the world from tearin' apart

Well you know where to look

Yeah--you gotta put a little holiday in your heart

There's a man on the corner who doesn't have a name

People pass and turn their heads away

But to share a simple kindness would set your heart aflame

And you'll get more than you'll ever give away

Put a little holiday in your heart

It'll put a little shuffle in your step

Give you a song that you can sing

With a melody you can't forget

And if you want to join in a little harmony

To keep the world from tearin' apart

Well you know where to look

Yeah--you gotta put a little holiday in your heart

It starts with you, it starts with me

That ain't no stranger, he's family and it don't matter if we agree

It all comes down to love

Put a little holiday in your heart

It'll put a little shuffle in your step

Give you a song that you can sing

With a melody you can't forget

And if you want to join in a little harmony

To keep the world from tearin' apart

Well you know where to look

Yeah--you gotta put a little holiday in your heart