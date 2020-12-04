Ashley Wineland Celebrates the Heartland on 'Simple Life'

Country music singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland has gained a dedicated fan base with her pure country sound and heartland spirit. Wineland makes it clear where her heart lies on the anthemic "Simple Life," an ode to country life, good home cookin', hard work and family.
"As I walk down these paved streets, I close my eyes and can't help but think about a simple life, a big blue sky, a view of the country side," Wineland sings.
Check out an acoustic performance of "Simple Life" below.
The official CMT artist has previously released "She's Gone," "Red, White and Blue," "No Prince Charming" and her new single "Daddy's Creed."
Raised in Glendale, Arizona, Wineland is a frequent guest on television and radio shows and is a popular performer at venues and festivals. In 2017 and 2018 she embarked on the successful She's Gone and Simple Life Tours.
Her upcoming album I'm Gonna Ride is set for release in 2021.
'Simple Life' Lyrics:
This shanty apartment
on the left side of downtown
it sure gets cramped here
but it'll have to do for now
As I walk down these paved streets
I close my eyes and can't help but think
about a simple life, a big blue sky
a view of the country side
I'll take a warm, clear blue sky
and fresh water springs
Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings
Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing
I wanna leave this all behind
back to the simple life
There ain't nothin wrong with those big city neon lights
But I still prefer the Milky Way on a summer night
to kick off my heels, put on my boots
I'll let my hair down wild and loose
I don't think it's hard to choose
a piece of American pie
I'll take a warm, clear blue sky
and fresh water springs
Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings
Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing
I wanna leave this all behind
back to the simple life
And if I ever get back home
I'll finally be where I belong
And oh Lord it's been so long
But there's one thing that remains the same
the few good things that'll never change
What I wouldn't trade for anything
To have a warm, clear blue sky
and fresh water springs
Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings
Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing
I wanna leave this all behind
back to the simple life
Oh I wanna go back
to the simple life