Ashley Wineland Celebrates the Heartland on 'Simple Life'

Country music singer-songwriter Ashley Wineland has gained a dedicated fan base with her pure country sound and heartland spirit. Wineland makes it clear where her heart lies on the anthemic "Simple Life," an ode to country life, good home cookin', hard work and family.

"As I walk down these paved streets, I close my eyes and can't help but think about a simple life, a big blue sky, a view of the country side," Wineland sings.

Check out an acoustic performance of "Simple Life" below.

The official CMT artist has previously released "She's Gone," "Red, White and Blue," "No Prince Charming" and her new single "Daddy's Creed."

Raised in Glendale, Arizona, Wineland is a frequent guest on television and radio shows and is a popular performer at venues and festivals. In 2017 and 2018 she embarked on the successful She's Gone and Simple Life Tours.

Her upcoming album I'm Gonna Ride is set for release in 2021.

'Simple Life' Lyrics:

This shanty apartment

on the left side of downtown

it sure gets cramped here

but it'll have to do for now

As I walk down these paved streets

I close my eyes and can't help but think

about a simple life, a big blue sky

a view of the country side

I'll take a warm, clear blue sky

and fresh water springs

Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings

Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing

I wanna leave this all behind

back to the simple life

There ain't nothin wrong with those big city neon lights

But I still prefer the Milky Way on a summer night

to kick off my heels, put on my boots

I'll let my hair down wild and loose

I don't think it's hard to choose

a piece of American pie

I'll take a warm, clear blue sky

and fresh water springs

Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings

Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing

I wanna leave this all behind

back to the simple life

And if I ever get back home

I'll finally be where I belong

And oh Lord it's been so long

But there's one thing that remains the same

the few good things that'll never change

What I wouldn't trade for anything

To have a warm, clear blue sky

and fresh water springs

Kids playing outside 'til the dinner bell rings

Hot bicuits and butter are our fast food thing

I wanna leave this all behind

back to the simple life

Oh I wanna go back

to the simple life