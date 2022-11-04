Wynonna Crowns Ashley McBryde 'The Next Generation of Greatness' at The Judds' Final Concert

An impressive cast of country artists joined Wynonna to celebrate the songs of her late mother, Naomi Judd, during Thursday night's (Nov. 3) live taping of forthcoming television special The Judds: Love Is Alive -- the Final Concert. The show took place at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.-- site of The Judds' original Farewell Concert on Dec. 4, 1991.

Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town excelled alongside Wynonna, yet it was another superstar turning in truly Judds-level performances. Across three appearances, Ashley McBryde delivered mighty vocals and commanded an irresistible stage presence: two musts to not be completely overshadowed while sharing the spotlight with one of the most well-rounded country superstars of the past 40 years.

For McBryde's first appearance, she belted out signature Judds song "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" alongside Wynonna for an already-captive audience. She returned for a duet of the groovier harmony showpiece "Turn It Loose." The latter inspired Wynonna to crown her musical progeny as "the next generation of greatness."

The concert ended with a stunning, soul-stirring take on "Love Can Build a Bridge" that teamed Wynonna with each of her collaborators plus a youth choir. The final bow turned a rocking country concert into a church service while further proving that Wynonna's fanatic onstage practices were valuable musical lessons learned from Naomi.

The same guests appeared with Wynonna on the first leg of The Judds' ongoing Farewell Tour, as did Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill.

Other highlights included Wynonna's bluesy, rock-inspired cover of Foreigner's 1984 power ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is." The song has become a challenge met by such singer's-singers as Wynonna (2004) and Mariah Carey (2009). During its intro, Wynonna said that her version has felt more like a prayer than a classic rock homage since the May death of her mother.

CMT will air The Judds: Love Is Alive-- the Final Concert in March 2023.

