2022 CMA Awards Wish List: From Historic Firsts to Heartfelt Performances

Debating the CMA Awards before each year's broadcast is always fun. From critiquing snubs on the final ballot to wondering who'll perform what live, speculating about one of country music's marquee events can be almost as rewarding as watching the show itself.

The 2022 edition is ripe for pre-show discussion. Pressing questions will include new names scoring career-affirming wins and whether one of two established superstars will finally get Entertainer of the Year. In addition, the number of legends we've lost since May sparks takes on how the CMA should approach honoring critical figures in the genre's commercial rise and creative evolution.

Read on for Wide Open Country's wish list for the 56th annual CMA Awards. The show takes place on Nov. 9 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will air live on ABC (8 p.m. EST). Luke Bryan and NFL great Peyton Manning are this year's hosts.

A Woman Wins Entertainer of the Year

A victory for any of the men in the field -- defending Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton, last year's Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, and betting favorite Morgan Wallen -- seems more likely. But it's time once again to cross our fingers that a woman wins the CMA's top honor for the first time since 2011.

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have won or shared two of the last three ACM Entertainer of the Year awards, and both are overdue the same honor from the CMA. Yet again, both enter this year's awards show with the momentum from top-selling albums and tours. Considering what "entertainer" means beyond Billboard and box office figures, it's noteworthy that both women champion country music beyond studios and stages. Their extracurriculars include Underwood mastering TikTok and Lambert adding her name to the male-dominated list of country stars with bars and restaurants in downtown Nashville.

Either would represent a refreshing change at the top. After all, only seven women artists or acts have won the award: Loretta Lynn (1972), Dolly Parton (1978), Barbara Mandrell (1980, 1981), Reba McEntire (1986), Shania Twain (1999), The Chicks (2000) and Taylor Swift (2009, 2011).

A Big Night For Lainey Wilson

Wilson's guaranteed to be one of the night's feel-good stories, considering her six-nomination haul in her first year on the final ballot and news that, despite a string of health scares over the summer, her father Brian Wilson will be her red carpet date.

The future Yellowstone star now deserves even more flowers: Song of the Year recognition for "Things a Man Oughta Know" and New Artist of the Year hardware.

The two nominations for Cole Swindell's duet "Never Say Never" -- Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year-- may up the first-time nominee's trophy haul. She's less likely to claim Album of the Year for Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', considering the quality of Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Lambert's latest long-players. Nor should Female Vocalist of the Year be in the cards yet for Wilson, with one of two Entertainer of the Year hopefuls, Lambert and Underwood, making more sense as this year's winner.

Single of the Year Love For Cody Johnson

The Single of the Year field is stacked between an undeniable banger by awards show darling Stapleton ("You Should Probably Leave") and a trio of critically and commercially successful collaborations: Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt," Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's "Half of My Hometown" and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Johnson's "Til You Can't" stands out from a formidable pack for telling a story that's familiar without being cliche and uplifting without being preachy. Within the scope of 21st-century country, it's on the same list of significant hits as Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' "Whiskey Lullaby," and other master classes in storytelling. Thus, Johnson should take home his first CMA trophy on Nov. 9.

A Naomi Judd Tribute

A show-opening celebration of Lynn has been announced for the broadcast. So has a cover of Jerry Lee Lewis's "Great Balls of Fire" performed by Elle King and The Black Keys. No word yet on how or if the CMA will pay tribute to another legend we've lost this year: Naomi Judd.

It'd be a potential disservice to ABC and its primetime ratings -- and a slight to Judd fans -- if a moment honoring Judd gets skipped on an evening that should reflect where country music's been as well as where it's headed under the watch of Wilson, Johnson, Pearce, Hardy, Breland and other young stars.

