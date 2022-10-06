Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde on Thursday (Oct. 6) during her in-studio interview on CBS Mornings with an offer she couldn't refuse. Brooks tipped his hand by making his unannounced appearance via satellite from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House.

"This is part of a family that keeps growing," Brooks said. "Well you know where I am standing here in the circle of wood. On behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member, we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry."

McBryde tearfully said yes to an opportunity she called "the great joy and the great honor of my life."

"Winning Grammys and being a member of the Opry are the two greatest things that could ever happen to you as an entertainer," McBryde added. "I've always said I would earn it. This is a surreal moment."

Only on #CBSMornings, two-time Grammy-winner @garthbrooks just surprised singer-songwriter @AshleyMcBryde with an invitation to join the "longest-living family in music history," at the @opry! pic.twitter.com/c9S7A9EDfH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

During a past Opry appearance, McBryde considered from stage how her invite might unfold.

"I dream about joining the Opry and what that day will be like -- Will I cry the entire time? Will I be seated? Who will ask me?," she said. "I dream about that more than I dream about my wedding."

It marked the first time that Brooks has invited someone to join the cast of a radio show and cultural institution that dates back 97 years.

"Beginning with her triumphant first night on our stage, Ashley has already been a part of some incredible Opry moments in her young career," shared Dan Rogers, Opry Executive Producer, in a press release. "We're thrilled that her seemingly limitless talent will be on display and that she'll be a part of this very special show for years to come."

McBryde's induction date hasn't been announced. Four new members have joined the active Opry roster this year: Lauren Alaina, Jamey Johnson, Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz.

