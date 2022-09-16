Ashley McBryde to Showcase Her Signature Character-Driven Story Songs on 'Lindeville'

Ashley McBryde is known for her gripping story songs filled with richly drawn characters. Now those characters will all reside in the wild and wonderful town of Lindeville.

Lindeville (out Sept. 30) is a 13-track journey through small town America, featuring collaborations with Brandy Clark, Brothers Osborne, Caylee Hammack and more.

"A few years ago, Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford and I were on a write," McBryde said in a press statement. "We wrote this song called 'Blackout Betty,' and I realized we had written previous songs called 'Shut Up Sheila' on Never Will and 'Livin' Next to Leroy' on Girl Going Nowhere. Aaron had a song called 'Jesus, Jenny,' and I thought, 'We should keep these characters together and give them a place to live!'"

The album name is a nod to the legendary singer-songwriter Dennis Linde, who gifted country fans with the stories of Billy Bob and Charlene ("John Deere Green"), Mary Ann and Wanda ("Goodbye Earl"), Bubba "(Bubba Shot the Jukebox") and Earl, the "Charlie Daniels of the torque wrench ("Queen of My Double Wide Trailer").

Advertisement

"Not long after that, I thought, 'What if we call it Lindeville?' in honor of Dennis Linde," McBryde continued. "I want to lock six writers in a house and just spend six or seven days writing. We stayed in Tennessee in this little house close to a lake. It was eight bottles of tequila, two cartons of cigarettes, one kitchen table and six individuals out of their minds."

McBryde wrote the album with Aaron Raitiere, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark, Benjy Davis and Nicolette Hayford.

"I just hope that when a few, even just a handful, of people listen to the record and it ends with the line 'Nothing but stars over Lindeville,' they put their hands over their heart and say, 'What a nice trip that was,'" McBryde says.

Track List:

1. "Brenda Put Your Bra On" feat. Caylee Hammack & Pillbox Patti

Advertisement

2. "Jesus Jenny" feat. Aaron Raitiere (Aaron Raitiere and Jon Decious)

3. "Dandelion Diner"

4. "The Girl In The Picture" feat. Pillbox Patti

5. "If These Dogs Could Talk" feat. Brandy Clark

Advertisement

6. "Play Ball" feat. Brothers Osborne

7. "Ronnie's Pawn Shop"

8. "The Missed Connection Section of the Lindeville Gazette" feat. Brandy Clark & Aaron Raitiere

9. "Gospel Night At The Strip Club" feat. Benjy Davis

Advertisement

10. "Forkem Family Funeral Home"

11. "When Will I Be Loved" feat. Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, & Pillbox Patti (Phil Everly)

12. "Bonfire At Tina's" feat. Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, & Pillbox Patti

13. "Lindeville"

Advertisement

Related Videos