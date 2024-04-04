Anna Paquin's Latest Red Carpet Appearance Has Fans Worried About Her Health

Fans are worried about Anna Paquin's health after the star's latest appearance on the red carpet. Paquin appeared at the premiere for her new film A Bit of Light using a cane.

It's the first time fans have seen Paquin use the support device publicly. Taking to social media, many hoped the actor has a swift recovery. Paquin revealed that she's been battling an undisclosed health issue.

One person wrote, "Hope she gets better soon." Another commented to the actor, "I apologize for asking but do you have MS? I do and have many of the issues you are dealing with. Whatever it is-you are not alone."

I hope Anna Paquin is ok ????? https://t.co/0O6Gw1fY2o — Kyle Arking ?(he/him) (@ArkingKyle) April 4, 2024

Anna Paquin Opens Up About Health Concern

Speaking with People, Paquin briefly touched on her health issues. In addition to using a cane, Paquin also had some speech difficulties as well. However, the actor is hoping to make a full recovery from whatever ails her.

"It hasn't been easy," Paquin told the outlet of using the cane and her recovery. However, Paquin doesn't want to focus on her own personal issues. Instead, she turned to conversation back to the film that she was promoting. Paquin said that being an actor was one of the great joys of her life. In particular, she loved independent filmmaking.

"My first love was independent filmmaking," Paquin said. "That's how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth."

Paquin also had her husband and former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer by her side. Paquin said her husband has been a big support for her through her health crisis. Additionally, the two also worked together on the latest movie with Moyer acting as director of the indie film.

"He's my favorite person to play with," she said. Paquin also said that Moyer's skills as director speak for themselves. "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work."

Paquin also related to the character she played in the film — Ella. She said the film deals with trauma.

"Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned," Paquin says. "We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down. It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma.