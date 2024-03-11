Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars Red Carpet

The "High School Musical" star is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens is a mom-to-be. The "High School Musical" star is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker. She debuted her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Hudgens, who served as co-host of ABC's "Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!," wore a stunning black gown as she cradled her baby bump. The gown is custom Vera Wang, which must've been especially meaningful for the actor as she wore a Vera Wang wedding dress when she wed Tucker in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The "Tick, Tick...Boom!" star accessorized the look with Chopard diamonds.

"I clearly have a lot to be excited for," Hudgens said as she kicked off the Oscars pre-show coverage.

The "French Girl" star began dating Tucker, an MLB shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, in 2020 after the pair met on a Zoom meditation group.

"Zoom, you've got to love it," Hudgens told "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021. "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am."

The couple reportedly got engaged in late 2022 and Hudgens confirmed the news in February of 2o23.

"My mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25. That didn't happen. But I'm in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn't matter," the 35-year-old told Shape in 2021. "What I've discovered is that we all have these ideas — and if they don't happen, then there's a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I'm very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life."

Hudgens previously dated "Elvis" star Austin Butler for over eight years.

This marks Hudgens' third year as the co-host of ABC's red carpet pre-show.