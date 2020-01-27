Hear Andy Griffith Sing 'Fishin' Hole,' the Theme Song to 'The Andy Griffith Show'

The Andy Griffith Show theme song is one of the most recognizable TV show theme songs of all time. But did you know that the classic tune you've been whistling along with for years has lyrics?

Before playing Sheriff Andy Taylor on the classic CBS sitcom, Andy Griffith was an accomplished singer. In 1961, Griffith released the album "Themes and Laughs from the Andy Griffith Show," which included "The Fishin' Hole," in which Griffith performs lyrics to the show's classic theme song. The tune was composed by Earle Hagen, who you can hear whistling in the original song, and Herbert Spencer. Hagan was an accomplished songwriter, also creating the TV theme songs for The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Spy, and The Mod Squad.

The lyrics were composed by Everett Sloane and match the simple tune of the music perfectly. Listening to the song with lyrics makes you look at one of Hollywood's most iconic theme songs in a new way and makes you feel like you're right there with all your favorite residents of Mayberry.

Griffith was known to sing and play guitar on the sitcom that carries his name, often with The Darlins, a family band portrayed by members of real life bluegrass band The Dillards.

Want more of The Andy Griffith Show? Visit Mount Airy, North Carolina, the town that inspired Mayberry.

'Fishin' Hole' Lyrics:

Well now, take down your fishin' pole

And meet me at the fishing hole

We may not get a bite all day

But don't you rush away

What a great place to rest your bones

And mighty fine for skipping stones

You'll feel fresh as a lemonade a-setting in the shade

Whether it's hot, whether it's cool

Oh what a spot for whistling like a fool

What a fine day to take a stroll and wind up at the fishin' pole

I can't think of a better way to pass the time of day

We'll have no need to call the roll

When we get to the fishin' hole

They'll be you, me, and old dog, trey to do the time away

If we don't hook a perch or bass

We'll cool our toes in dewy grass

Or else pull up a weed to chaw

And maybe sit and jaw

Hanging around, taking our ease

Watching that hound a scratching at his fleas

I'm gonna take down my fishin' pole

And meet you at the fishin' hole

I can't think of a better way

To pass the time of day

