Video Vault: Andy Griffith Performs Moonshine Anthem 'Dooley' With The Darlings

Over the course of The Andy Griffith Show's 249 episodes, the charming Appalachian musical family The Darlings (pronounced The Darlins) only appeared in six episodes. But they, along with the rascally Ernest T. Bass, remain one of the series' most beloved recurring characters. That's due in part to the family's musical proclivities.

An appearance by The Darlings, made up of patriarch and family spokesman Briscoe Darling (Denver Pyle), the flirtatious Charlene (Maggie Peterson) and The Darling boys, portrayed by real life bluegrass group The Dillards, always led to an impromptu bluegrass jam session. As Briscoe Darling says, "You got time to breathe, you got time for music"

'Dooley'

One of the show's most memorable musical performances is that of "Dooley," written by Rodney Dillard and Mitch Jayne. The upbeat bluegrass song centers on a moonshiner and his family. The tune is said to be written about a man the Dillard brothers knew growing up in the Ozark Mountain region of Missouri.

The Dillards & The Darlings

Born in born in Salem, Missouri in the Ozarks, brothers Doug and Rodney Dillard grew up learning bluegrass from their fiddle playing father. Joined by Dean Webb Mitch Jayne, the Dillards would release a string of influential progressive bluegrass albums, such as Back Porch Bluegrass and Wheatstraw Suite.

On The Andy Griffith Show, the band performed original songs such as "Ebo Walker" and traditional American folk songs such as "Boil Them Cabbage Down" and "Shady Grove," introducing the songs to a whole new audience.

Chris Hillman of The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers has been vocal about the impact The Dillards had on the country-rock movement.

"When they hit town, they completely blew everybody away," Hillman told the Los Angeles Times in 2012.

'Dooley' Lyrics:

Dooley was a good ole man

He lived below the mill

Dooley had two daughters

And a forty-gallon still

One gal watched the boiler

The other watched the spout

And mama corked the bottles

And ole Dooley fetched 'em out.

Dooley slippin' up the holler

Dooley try to make a dollar

Dooley give me a swaller

And I'll pay you back someday.

The revenuers came for him

A-slippin' though the woods

Dooley kept behind them all

And never lost his goods

Dooley was a trader

When into town he'd come

Sugar by the bushel

And molasses by the ton.

Dooley slippin' up the holler

Dooley try to make a dollar

Dooley gimme a swaller

And I'l pay you back someday.

I remember very well

The day ole Dooley died

The women folk looked sorry

And the men stood round and cried

Now Dooley's on the mountain

He lies there all alone

They put a jug beside him

And a barrel for his stone.

Dooley slippin' up the holler

Dooley try to make a dollar

Dooley gimme a swaller

And I'll pay you back someday