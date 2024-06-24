Andrew McCarthy Really Wasn't A Fan Of This Classic Brat Pack Film

Who could've guessed that one of the Brat Pack's most beloved movies would be the bane of Andrew McCarthy's existence? McCarthy spoke to PEOPLE about how he "didn't quite get" a cult classic enjoyed by many.

"I didn't think it was that interesting," McCarthy says. "I didn't quite get the movie at the time. [McCarthy] thought, 'This is a movie about a girl wanting to go to a dance and make a dress.' [And] if so, who cares?"

It's Pretty in Pink, y'all. McCarthy didn't get why we liked it so much! However, that's okay! Eventually, McCarthy saw the light and was able to appreciate PiP for the gem it is.

"I was wrong," McCarthy admits. "I finally got it years later, but at the time, I didn't think it was very interesting. It just sort of escaped me."

With age, McCarthy was able to understand that it was the realistic, well-rounded, relatable characters that elevated Pretty in Pink past its "probably was a nightmare to pitch to executives" premise. He goes on to mention that the characters made people feel "seen," which is crucial to any timeless coming-of-age story. There may be a target demographic in mind when it's drawn up, but a "teen movie" that survives throughout the generations is one for everyone — regardless of age.

For us "old folks," a movie like Pretty in Pink reminds you of a time when you didn't have to pay bills and worry about the real estate market. It was anti-authority rebellion at its finest. Those movies remind us of that delicate window between "innocence" and "reality." I vividly remember being in middle school, looking at high school kids, and thinking they may as well had been in their 30s.

You love Pretty in Pink as a teen because, well, it's you! It's a mirror of the thoughts and feelings you believe adults don't understand or brush off as "childish." You love PiP as a young adult because it's nostalgic and you recall your childhood with warmth and the fire to attack the world at full force. You love PiP in your 30s because it reminds you of an easier, more peaceful time — the reality you thought you knew, the carefree life you didn't have the mental capacity to fully appreciate. That's just simple yet nuanced storytelling!