Andrew McCarthy Reunites With 'Breakfast Club' Co-Stars In New Documentary
Photo By Hulu
"We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all." This is not a drill: the Brat Pack is reuniting! The stars of The Breakfast Club are bringing the band back together to give us a rousing documentary, titled Brats, about the inner workings of the infamous Brat Pack!

There will be a generational gap here, so I'll explain. "The Brat Pack" is a nickname given to a group of (at the time) young, aspiring actors who always seemed to be in every teen-centric movie back in the '80s. Most of the time, if you saw one of them, another Brat Pack member wouldn't be far behind. For the younger crowd, imagine... man, I was going to say Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Tim Burton and Johnny Depp? Oh, I know — Timothée Chalamet and...

...Anyway! The Brat Pack consisted of the following folks (and, no, I'm not arguing about "official" members): Emilio Estevez; Anthony Michael Hall; Rob Lowe; Andrew McCarthy; Demi Moore; Judd Nelson; Molly Ringwald; and Ally Sheedy. If you're feeling fancy, you can also include Robert Downey Jr. and James Spader. But I guess they'd be considered "fringe members."

If you're a hardcore wrestling fan, the Brat Pack is basically the NWO, okay? There are core members everyone knows and then the 'Debatables" that get argued about for an eternity.

A New York magazine threw all of them on its cover, referring to the group as the "Brat Pack." That was a reference to the "Rat Pack," another (older) wrestling-esque stable full of entertainment juggernauts. If the trailer for Brats is any indication, it seems as though the moniker was ill-favored among some in the group.

Andrew McCarthy Is Bringing Back The Brat Pack And People Are Excited

St. Elmo's Fire had the most Brat Pack members in it! Fun little movie trivia fact for ya!

This is the part where everyone argues over who technically is part of the Brat Pack. We won't be slugging it out in that brawl, however.

At least someone understands. We can enjoy the documentary for the thrill ride it'll be! If I can be honest, I feel oddly excluded. Without revealing my age, I'll say I was a generation after the Brat Pack became "a thing." But that's what happens when you're raised by older folks. I appreciate the classics!

