Andrew McCarthy Reunites With 'Breakfast Club' Co-Stars In New Documentary

"We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all." This is not a drill: the Brat Pack is reuniting! The stars of The Breakfast Club are bringing the band back together to give us a rousing documentary, titled Brats, about the inner workings of the infamous Brat Pack!

There will be a generational gap here, so I'll explain. "The Brat Pack" is a nickname given to a group of (at the time) young, aspiring actors who always seemed to be in every teen-centric movie back in the '80s. Most of the time, if you saw one of them, another Brat Pack member wouldn't be far behind. For the younger crowd, imagine... man, I was going to say Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Tim Burton and Johnny Depp? Oh, I know — Timothée Chalamet and...

...Anyway! The Brat Pack consisted of the following folks (and, no, I'm not arguing about "official" members): Emilio Estevez; Anthony Michael Hall; Rob Lowe; Andrew McCarthy; Demi Moore; Judd Nelson; Molly Ringwald; and Ally Sheedy. If you're feeling fancy, you can also include Robert Downey Jr. and James Spader. But I guess they'd be considered "fringe members."

If you're a hardcore wrestling fan, the Brat Pack is basically the NWO, okay? There are core members everyone knows and then the 'Debatables" that get argued about for an eternity.

A New York magazine threw all of them on its cover, referring to the group as the "Brat Pack." That was a reference to the "Rat Pack," another (older) wrestling-esque stable full of entertainment juggernauts. If the trailer for Brats is any indication, it seems as though the moniker was ill-favored among some in the group.

Andrew McCarthy Is Bringing Back The Brat Pack And People Are Excited

I can’t wait to watch this.. some of my favourite films featured the brat pack.. ❤️ — Cassandra (@cwbbarbie) May 23, 2024

St. Elmo's Fire had the most Brat Pack members in it! Fun little movie trivia fact for ya!

Looking forward to seeing it… wondering why I don’t see @johncusack shouldn’t he have beeen included? — DonnajSwiftie ☮️ (@DonnajPortland) May 22, 2024

This is the part where everyone argues over who technically is part of the Brat Pack. We won't be slugging it out in that brawl, however.

I can't wait. But after reading the IMDB I'm surprised there aren't more who took part- even though they might technically not be true parts of the pack. Nelson, Charlie Sheen, Hall, Ringwald, Spader, Cusack, Gertz, Kiefer, Broderick, Dillon, and so on. Once in a lifetime doc — george a easton (@appraiserdude) May 15, 2024

At least someone understands. We can enjoy the documentary for the thrill ride it'll be! If I can be honest, I feel oddly excluded. Without revealing my age, I'll say I was a generation after the Brat Pack became "a thing." But that's what happens when you're raised by older folks. I appreciate the classics!