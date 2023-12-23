The best part of the holidays is spending time with loved ones and taking part in traditions — either time-honored acts that have been part of family lore for decades or starting new traditions with family or friends. That might mean watching a classic holiday flick ("Elf" or "It's a Wonderful Life," anyone?), baking that holiday dessert that everyone in the family craves all year long or belting out a Brenda Lee or Mariah Carey Christmas classics (just how many times can one listen to "All I Want For Christmas is You" between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25? The limit does not exist.) There's just something magical about taking part in holiday traditions and marking the most wonderful time of the year with all the activities that make us feel warm and cozy all December long.
For my family, Christmas always meant listening to our favorite country Christmas songs, from The Judds' "O Beautiful Star of Bethlehem" to George Strait's "Christmas Cookies." So in honor of the holiday season, we asked some of our favorite country artists to share their own go-to Christmas traditions, from favorite movies and songs to most memorable Christmas presents.
Amy Grant
Favorite Christmas meal: Christmas breakfast that we prepare every year...eggs, lots of meat. The whole reason of having a big breakfast is we don't have Christmas dinner or Christmas Eve dinner. Breakfast — we all participate together. We have these really fantastic — they're a gift to us every year from the Denton family — English muffins with cheese and sausage and they're so good. It's a meal that we can all make together.
Favorite Christmas song: I have always loved the Nat King Cole Christmas record. My dad's favorite Christmas song was "Joy to the World." Years ago, I remember the last Christmas driving around with my mom and singing "Joy to the World." I was sitting beside her in the backseat and one of my sisters must have been driving. My dad was in the front seat and I remember saying [to my mom] 'Do you recognize this song?' She said 'no, but I love it.' She would frequently say that about songs, but 'Joy to the World,' she loved that one.
Carly Pearce
Favorite Christmas tradition: My mom and l like to drink wine and bake different things. We also love to watch Christmas movies and hang out with all of our pets.
Jackson Dean
Favorite Christmas movie: Our go-to is the Jim Carrey version of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." It's just a classic. It's like "Talladega Nights" — so quotable.
Sacha
Favorite Christmas song: I have too many favorites, but I would have to say "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is a heart-warmer for me, and if I can sneak another one in it would be "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" which is an all time classic, sung by Brenda Lee, whom I had the pleasure of meeting at this year's CMA Awards on the red carpet. That is a moment I will cherish all year round!
Favorite holiday film:"Home Alone" takes the cake, every time!
Favorite holiday memory. My favorite holiday memory is when my twin sister, who moved away to Australia, surprised the whole family by coming home for Christmas. I got a knock on my door late one night and a friend was standing at the door. She hardly finished saying "surprise!" when my twin sis came out! I have never felt a feeling of such pure joy and excitement, like I did that night.
Favorite Christmas cookie/dessert: Sweet Potato Christmas cupcakes are a traditional favorite of mine, which I bake every year.
Tim Neufield of Tim & The Glory Boys
Favorite holiday pastime: Good ol' Canadian pond hockey! Living in British Columbia, the conditions for a little Shinny in the afternoon-on-the-old-lagoon need to be juuust right. And in the Pacific Northwest, once or twice a year, they are.
James Barker Band
Favorite Christmas dessert: My favourite Christmas dessert has to be Christmas Cake (fruit cake), with a couple extra shots of brandy in it. It always makes dinner a little more interesting.
Jeannie Seely
Christmas tradition: I do not wrap grandkids gifts! I ordered each of them a personalized velvet Santa Bag, and then I fill it ...and all toys are removed from aggravating packaging that requires wire cutters to open, and batteries are installed, so that they are ready to play with! They love searching for their bag and seeing what is inside. Then the bags are folded and put away for next year...no mess. My two favorite things are "easy" and "done." Merry Christmas!
Caitlyn Smith
Favorite Christmas cookie: My grandmother's sugar cookies and lefse
Favorite Christmas song: "O Holy Night"
Favorite holiday film: Every year we binge watch the entire "Harry Potter" series over Christmas. It's the absolute best.
Most memorable present: My parents gave me my first guitar on Christmas when I was thirteen.
Favorite holiday memory: We have a tradition at my parents' house of drinking way too much tequila and taking a long walk through the snowy woods. It's always the best time.
O.N.E the duo
Favorite holiday memory: the year we had all our family together at our house for Christmas. We went to Disneyland, sang Christmas songs, and played (and won) a lot of games. It was the best time especially because we usually don't host.
Greylan James
Favorite Christmas tradition: Growing up in East Tennessee, my family would always take my brother and I to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg to see the lights in the mountains. Even now since I've grown up and moved to Nashville, I still make the yearly trip back to the Smokies because it isn't Christmas without it!
John Morgan
Favorite Christmas memory: Christmas has always been my favorite holiday even though things have changed over the past couple of years. Everyone has moved and started their own traditions now, including myself. But my whole family back in North Carolina used to get together at my Papaw's house on Christmas Day. I have a bunch of cousins, and we were all close growing up. We celebrated Christmas the way I think it should be celebrated, focused on the birth of Christ! Gathered around the tree, usually some snow on the ground outside and the fireplace rolling, my uncle would read "The Christmas Story" out of the book of Luke. Afterwards, all us kids would open presents, eat food and usually Papaw made us sing around the piano. I'll never forget those times and the memories shared with Papaw Corsey before he passed.
Tiera Kennedy
Christmas memory: Last year my husband Kamren and I got to celebrate Christmas together in our own home for the first time. I've always wanted to do the whole matching pjs thing so we did that and even got the pups matching bandanas.
Mackenzie Carpenter
Favorite Christmas tradition: During the holidays, my family always enjoys our friend Mike's Bread Pudding, Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and of course, having oyster stew with my cousins every Christmas morning.
Most memorable Christmas present: the year we traveled to Mexico the day after Christmas! Leading up to the trip, Granny gave us little gifts like a towel, sunscreen and other fun beach items to build up our excitement until the day we left.
Zandi Holup
Jade Eagleson
Favorite Christmas tradition: What I love the most about Christmas is watching the kids open up presents, getting to hang out with family and, of course, the food!
Shane Profitt
Favorite Christmas dessert: Rhubarb Pie
Favorite Christmas Song: Robert Earl Keen's "Merry Christmas From The family"
Favorite holiday film: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
Most memorable present: My grandad teaching me three chords on the guitar 5 Christmases ago was the best gift I ever received.
Favorite Christmas memory: When I was little, I couldn't wait to see what Santa had brought and would throw out oats for the reindeer on Christmas Eve.
Dylan Schneider
Favorite holiday tradition: Christmas Eve at my grandparents' house. Growing up, we would all go over to their place on December 23rd and spend the night, then on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we would have dinner and open presents. It's always the best time with my family!
Amy Jack
Favorite Christmas meal: Ham with green bean casserole, sweet potato pie, mashed potatoes and gravy and rolls!
Favorite Christmas song: "If We Make It Through December" by Merle Haggard
Favorite holiday film: "Home Alone"
Most memorable Christmas present: A handmaid dress from my grandmother. It was so special to receive a beautiful handcrafted gift from my grandmother, and I cherished the dress forever.
Favorite holiday memory: My favorite holiday memory is when my family of six would pull a horse trailer and the dog going to Western Oklahoma to visit my grandmother.
Favorite Christmas dessert: Pecan pie
Chance McKinney
Favorite Christmas meal: Steak. Medium Rare Steak. After that, I'd say anything "leftover." Leftover turkey sandwiches are the most amazing thing in the world. Grab some leftover dinner rolls... smear a little mayo... maybe some cheese and a cut up avocado... pack it with way too much turkey and boom!
Favorite Christmas song: This is tough. Not because I don't like Christmas music, but because it's often overdone and played straight from early November to January every year. But, there are a few that never seem to get old to me so let's start with that: "Let It Snow" by Boyz II Men, "Baby It's Cold Outside" whenever I hear it in "Elf ," "White Christmas" by Bing or Elvis — either sells it. And finally, I'm an Alan Jackson "Let It Be Christmas" kinda guy.
Favorite holiday film: "Elf," "Christmas Vacation," "The Santa Clause," "Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer"... and I'm sure I'm forgetting others right off the top of my head.
Most memorable Christmas present: I'd have to say basketball shoes. My folks would get me a pair of new basketball shoes in the middle of the season every year when I was growing up and it felt like the season would start over each time. Coming back to practice when Christmas break was over was awesome. I couldn't wait to break 'em in and see if they had a little extra magic to get me through the 2nd half of the season.
Favorite holiday memory: When my brother and I were ages 3-10, we'd always travel with my folks to my grandparents' house in Darby, MT. Like clockwork, we'd get to open a gift (maybe two) on Christmas Eve and then head for bed. I don't remember a time when my grandmother didn't beat us out of bed at the buttcrack of dawn to make blueberry silver dollar pancakes. We'd wake up to Santa's gifts and blueberry pancakes every Christmas Day. It doesn't take much to make a kid's dream come true. The gifts were gifts... but the pancakes were love. I hope we're making memories like this for my kids.
Becca Bowen
Favorite Christmas meal: I love turkey and dressing. I look forward to that every year. My mom makes the best dressing that I have ever had.
Favorite Christmas song: My favorite Christmas song is "O Holy Night." I have always wanted to record that song and I finally had the chance to a few years ago. It was very special to be able to release it.
Favorite holiday film: It's hard to choose! "Home Alone" is definitely one of my top favorites along with "A Christmas Story."
Most memorable Christmas present: As a little girl I would collect angels and I remember waking up Christmas morning to a beautiful collection. I was so excited. I wasn't expecting them under the tree.
Favorite holiday memory: Around 8 years old I started wondering if Santa was real. I snuck out of bed very late and I put a note in my stocking on Christmas Eve that said. "Santa, if you are real, will you put a sleigh bell in my stocking? Love, Becca" I couldn't believe it when I woke up that morning. I went straight to my stocking and in shock I pulled out a sleigh bell! That was a magical Christmas for me.
Favorite Christmas dessert: I love Christmas cookies! I have a sweet tooth and I love sugar cookies.
Skip Ewing
Favorite Christmas meal: It might not sound like Christmas dinner, but my grandmother always made chili and homemade macaroni and cheese whenever everyone got together at Christmas time. As a kid, that macaroni and cheese was my absolute favorite! Hers was pretty rustic, she only used 2 ingredients, macaroni with cubes of cheddar cheese baked in. I love to cook, and I've worked on my own recipe a bit over the years. I feel like I've got it down pretty good.
Favorite Christmas song: "Silent Night." Absolutely. And there is an amazing older version by Sister Rosetta Tharpe. If you can find it, go listen! It's the real thing.
Favorite holiday film: That's tough! I'm not even going to try to limit it to one. If you know me, you know if I could be a dog I'd be Snoopy and we watch the Peanuts every year at the start of the season. Jim Carrey's "Grinch," the original ["How the Grinch Stole Christmas"], "Polar Express," "Elf," and "Love, Actually" are all up there. The truth is, we just love Christmas movies.
Most memorable Christmas present: Linda says this year is going to be one of the best ever! I'll wait to see ?
Favorite Christmas dessert: Upside down chocolate flan cake. It's a challenging one, but I love making it, and it's super good!
Liddy Clark
Favorite Christmas meal: I love a good Honeybaked ham! And we always make sausage and cream cheese crescent rolls Christmas morning, so those as well.
Favorite Christmas song: SO many good ones, but I'd go with "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande for this year
Favorite holiday film: "Love Actually." but "Die Hard" is a close second (controversial take I know lol)
Most memorable Christmas present: When I was younger, my parents got me an electric blue razor scooter and I felt like the coolest kid on the block (because I definitely was)
Favorite holiday memory: Opening one present on Christmas Eve night has always been a favorite of mine; I'll never forget the year we gave my little brother a pack of raw brussels sprouts in a Nike shoe box as a joke.
Favorite Christmas dessert: I LOVE the Taylor Swift Vanilla Chai Sugar Cookie recipe! I just made 4 dozen of them for my roommates recently
Erin Kirby
Favorite Christmas meal: Each holiday my dad makes a fantastic buffalo turkey! He injects the turkey with hot sauce and covers it in a cajun seasoning. To cook it, he will fry it! It sounds different, but it is the BEST. I look forward to it every year!
Favorite Christmas song: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by Mariah Carey. It is my favorite one to play at shows during Christmas.
Favorite holiday film: "ELF"! I love love love this movie and watch it year round.
Most memorable Christmas present: One of my most vivid Christmas gift memories was when Santa brought matching camo 4-wheelers to my brother and I. They were sitting out by our front door and it was a huge surprise!
Favorite holiday memory: One of my favorite holiday memories was a few years back when my brother and I invited some friends over for a "Baking Party." It was a chance for us to feel like little kids again. We decorated cookies, listened to music, played games and watched Christmas movies!
Favorite Christmas dessert: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are my FAVORITE! I would eat them all year round if I could!
Jordana Bryant
Favorite Christmas meal: I don't know if this is technically considered a meal, but my favorite Christmas meal is chocolate chip cookies with ice cream! On Christmas Eve, my family and I always bake homemade chocolate chip cookies for Santa and then eat way too many of them while we watch a Christmas movie!
Favorite Christmas song: My favorite Christmas song is "Driving Home For Christmas" by Chris Rea. It's the first song on my family's Christmas playlist that we always listen to while decorating our tree. I even released my own version of it this holiday season!
Favorite holiday film: My family holiday film is "Arthur Christmas." My family and I have a tradition where we always watch it on Christmas Eve while we eat chocolate chip cookies!
Most memorable Christmas present: My most memorable Christmas present was my first guitar, which I got for Christmas when I was 10. That was really what got me into music and songwriting because once my dad started teaching me to play guitar, I was hooked and I fell in love with learning my favorite songs and writing my own songs on the guitar.
Favorite holiday memory: One of my favorite Christmas memories is decorating the tree with my family. We have this super old speaker that we always pull out so we can listen to our Christmas playlist while we decorate and we always sing along very loudly and off-key... It's so much fun to spend time with my family and get in the holiday spirit, and it's become one of my favorite traditions.
Favorite Christmas dessert: My favorite Christmas dessert is homemade chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream!
