Favorite Christmas meal: Steak. Medium Rare Steak. After that, I'd say anything "leftover." Leftover turkey sandwiches are the most amazing thing in the world. Grab some leftover dinner rolls... smear a little mayo... maybe some cheese and a cut up avocado... pack it with way too much turkey and boom!

Favorite Christmas song: This is tough. Not because I don't like Christmas music, but because it's often overdone and played straight from early November to January every year. But, there are a few that never seem to get old to me so let's start with that: "Let It Snow" by Boyz II Men, "Baby It's Cold Outside" whenever I hear it in "Elf ," "White Christmas" by Bing or Elvis — either sells it. And finally, I'm an Alan Jackson "Let It Be Christmas" kinda guy.

Favorite holiday film: "Elf," "Christmas Vacation," "The Santa Clause," "Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer"... and I'm sure I'm forgetting others right off the top of my head.

Most memorable Christmas present: I'd have to say basketball shoes. My folks would get me a pair of new basketball shoes in the middle of the season every year when I was growing up and it felt like the season would start over each time. Coming back to practice when Christmas break was over was awesome. I couldn't wait to break 'em in and see if they had a little extra magic to get me through the 2nd half of the season.

Favorite holiday memory: When my brother and I were ages 3-10, we'd always travel with my folks to my grandparents' house in Darby, MT. Like clockwork, we'd get to open a gift (maybe two) on Christmas Eve and then head for bed. I don't remember a time when my grandmother didn't beat us out of bed at the buttcrack of dawn to make blueberry silver dollar pancakes. We'd wake up to Santa's gifts and blueberry pancakes every Christmas Day. It doesn't take much to make a kid's dream come true. The gifts were gifts... but the pancakes were love. I hope we're making memories like this for my kids.