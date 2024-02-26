Amy Grant Reveals the Lingering Effects of Her 2022 Bicycle Accident

In July of 2022, Amy Grant suffered injuries from a bicycle accident that happened near her Nashville home. She hit a pothole in the road while wearing a helmet. Per Deadline, Grant was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes. Afterwards, she was hospitalized in stable condition and treated for cuts and abrasions. As a result, the contemporary Christian music legend didn't return to the stage for three months.
Grant revisited that harrowing experience —and got candid about its lingering effects— recently during a chat with E! News.
"I still have issues with my short term memory. My balance is still weird," Grant said. "I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I'm drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it.
"I can't remember what I can't remember," she continued. "I don't know if I'll get back on a bike. There's so many great sports to enjoy and so... who knows."
While recovering from the accident, Grant learned that she had a cyst in her throat that was negatively impacting her singing.
"[I was] working with a vocalist and she said, 'What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,'" Grant explained. "And I said, 'I know. It's like I've got an Adam's apple that keeps getting bigger.' Unbeknownst to me, I'd had a thyroglossal duct cyst."
Grant added that the cyst had grown "because of the trauma of that bike wreck."
"It was a five-hour surgery... and I didn't ask for it, but I came out of surgery and my neck was a little tighter," Grant continued. "I felt like an old, beat-up car that went in and got a paint job and had the dents knocked out. That's a gift!"
