Amy Grant on Journey to Recovery From Serious Bicycle Accident: 'Such a Gift'

Amy Grant's December appearance on CBS Mornings to promote her 2022 Kennedy Center Honor selection marked her first televised interview since a serious bicycle accident over the summer. During a July 27 incident in Nashville, Grant was thrown off her bike while hitting a pothole. Although Grant was wearing a helmet, she got knocked unconscious for 10 to 15 minutes and had to be rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

"The three things I kept saying over and over again, 'I can't believe I have all of my teeth, something's wrong with my shoulder and I needed this,'" she shared. "And I think about how... like what energy do I have left and how would I like to use it differently, and it's been such a gift."

Per doctor's orders, Grant postponed fall tour dates to recover, giving her more time to count her blessings and contemplate her next career move.

"Really, the gift is I loved music before anybody was listening. I wrote songs because they helped me understand life," she said. "I woke up saying, 'I still have that same toolkit, and I think I have one more good record in me.'"

Grant returned to the stage in November for a Christmas tour with fellow Christian artist Michael W. Smith.

"I was nervous that first day," she told Fox News. "I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I'm just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I'm not kidding -- I feel filled up from head to toe."

She's since completed a 12-show holiday residency at the Ryman Auditorium with her husband, Vince Gill. On Dec. 28, CBS aired this year's Kennedy Center Honors, during which Grant was lauded for her contributions to the arts.

