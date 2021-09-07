The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' Among Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are among the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees for 2021.

Eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will recieve the Trailblazer Award; blues singer-songwriter Keb' Mo' will recieve the Performance Award; engineer Trina Shoemaker will be honored for production; vocalist Carla Thomas will recieve the Inspiration Award and the Fisk University choir, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, will recieve the Legacy of Americana Award, co-presented with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).

The awards will be presented during the Americana Honors and Award ceremony, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 22. The ceremony, which kicks off AmericanaFest, will also honor the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and more. This year's Artist of the Year nominees include Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price and Billy Strings.

See the full list of nominees below.

Album of the Year

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson [Produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson]

J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes [Produced by Steve Earle]

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, Valerie June [Produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice, and Jack Splash]

Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit [Produced by Dave Cobb]

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz [Produced by John Leventhal]

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

Duo/Group of the Year

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War and Treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

Instrumentalist of the Year

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Jay Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

Song of the Year

"Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah (Written by Amythyst Kiah)

"Call Me a Fool," Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas (Written by Valerie June)

"Dreamsicle," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Written by Jason Isbell)

"I Remember Everything," John Prine (Written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine)

"Long Violent History," Tyler Childers (Written by Tyler Childers)