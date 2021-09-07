The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' Among Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The Mavericks, Keb' Mo' and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are among the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Honorees for 2021.
Eclectic rock and country band The Mavericks will recieve the Trailblazer Award; blues singer-songwriter Keb' Mo' will recieve the Performance Award; engineer Trina Shoemaker will be honored for production; vocalist Carla Thomas will recieve the Inspiration Award and the Fisk University choir, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, will recieve the Legacy of Americana Award, co-presented with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).
Read More: AmericanaFest 2021: Rodney Crowell, Natalie Hemby + More Announced For Annual Conference and Festival
The awards will be presented during the Americana Honors and Award ceremony, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 22. The ceremony, which kicks off AmericanaFest, will also honor the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and more. This year's Artist of the Year nominees include Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price and Billy Strings.
See the full list of nominees below.
Album of the Year
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson [Produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson]
J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes [Produced by Steve Earle]
The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, Valerie June [Produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice, and Jack Splash]
Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit [Produced by Dave Cobb]
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz [Produced by John Leventhal]
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Kathleen Edwards
Jason Isbell
Margo Price
Billy Strings
Duo/Group of the Year
Black Pumas
The Highwomen
Our Native Daughters
The War and Treaty
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Emerging Act of the Year
Charley Crockett
Amythyst Kiah
Joy Oladokun
Allison Russell
Waxahatchee
Instrumentalist of the Year
Megan Coleman
Robbie Crowell
Jay Jacildo
Philip Towns
Kristin Weber
Song of the Year
"Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah (Written by Amythyst Kiah)
"Call Me a Fool," Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas (Written by Valerie June)
"Dreamsicle," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Written by Jason Isbell)
"I Remember Everything," John Prine (Written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine)
"Long Violent History," Tyler Childers (Written by Tyler Childers)