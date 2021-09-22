Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile to Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'

Good news Saturday Night Live fans, the show is officially set to return on October 1st and have announced the much-awaited guest list of musicians and hosts. Showing off their usual Post-It note corkboard picture, the first musical performer for the season premiere will be the one and only singer-songwriter, Kacey Musgraves.

The announcement of her presence comes off the release of her new album star-crossed and a very fiery performance at the MTV VMAs of the album's title track. The country singer will play on October 2nd and will be presented by actor Owen Wilson who stars in Loki on Disney +.

Read More: Kacey Musgraves Makes VMA Debut With 'Star-Crossed' Performance

Upon the release of her fourth studio album, it peaked at number 1 on Billboard's U.S. Top Country Albums and Number 3 on Billboard 200. It was preceded by 3 singles, Simple Times, Justified, and Star-Crossed, as well as a short film by the same name. Ahead of the announcement of the release, Musgraves also stated that she will start the year 2022 with an official tour beginning on January 19th and will continue through February 20th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Brandi Carlile is also set to perform on SNL on October 23rd in an episode hosted by Ted lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Through Instagram, she wrote, "I've been waiting my whole life to make this announcement! Can you even believe we get to be on the same night as the wonderful Jason Sudeikis?" The singer is expected to release her record, In These Silent Days, on October 1.

The 47th season of NBC's comedy series will also include musical guests Halsey and Young Thug as well as hosts Rami Malek and Kim Kardashian West.

I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this announcement! Live from New York it’s Saturday night!! Can you even believe we get to be on the same night as the wonderful @jasonsudeikis ? Can’t wait to hug Ted Lasso’s neck!! See you there @nbcsnl! pic.twitter.com/xQvhojqEXF — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) September 22, 2021

Related Videos